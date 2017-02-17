Meng’s Martial Arts celebrates 30th anniversary

HUBER HEIGHTS — Meng’s Martial Arts had humble beginnings – just a retail space of 2,000 square feet in a strip mall that has grown into an international organization and is a dominant force in the art of Wing Chun. Meng’s Martial Arts International, headquartered in Huber Heights, recently celebrated their 30th anniversary with a special workshop featuring participants from six countries: the USA, Canada, Ecuador, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and France. Instructors came from 16 cities and over 110 total participants were involved in the weekend’s activities. Meng’s Martial Arts draws students from all corners of the world due to a simple theme of self-improvement, improvement of our local communities, and cultivating an attituded focused on happiness, health, wealth, wisdom, and safety for self and others. The organization includes 25 branch locations in 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Columbia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, France, and Taiwan).

Here is a snapshot of Meng’s Martial Arts successes over the last 30 years:

Promoted our mother organizations and helped Grand Master Meng’s teachers to grow their own organizations

Created the first Wing Chun museum in the world

Created the first Wing Chun Hall of Fame

Due to the Ving Tsun Museum, many of today’s accomplishments flowed out of this original idea such as the Ip Man Tong and the Ip Man movie series

Hosted and created national and international symposiums in format of Friendship Exchange

Investigated all major Wing Chun lineages and promoted many different lineage to the larger Martial Arts community

Standardized national level Wing Chun competitions

Standardized the terminology of Wing Chun

Produced countless books, articles, and dvds

Set high standards of training and certification of instructors

Promoted and conducted Wing Chun world tour to all historical locations in China

Grand Master Benny Meng took the opportunity to recognize many key people to his international organization. The 30th anniversary planning committee consisted of: Sunmi P. Meng, Vincent Meng, Terena Fugate, John Lambert, Janice Lambert, Katrina Faucett, and Ross Padak. Four senior students were recognized for their loyalty and service over the years: Master Chango Noaks (Richmond, IN), Master Jeremy Roadruck (Centerville, OH), Master Brad Ryan (Houston, TX), and Master John Lambert (Cincinnati, OH); each Master received a special statue to commemorate the recognition.

Student Awards – Huber Heights

Martial Artist of the Year: Chango Noaks, Jeremy Roadruck, Brad Ryan, John Lambert, Oscar Choco, Mohammad al Medlij, Michael Sampson, Damian Raad, Jason Oaks, Jamshid Zolghadriha, Barry Fugate, Terena Fugate, Xan Smith, Ian Edmund Fusco, Mohammed Bazeem, Lee Black and Jack Holh

Family of the Year: Kelly Family

Couple of the Year: Matt and Jeanne Rue

Most Dedicated: Ross Padak

Competitor of the Year: Spencer Meng, Derikson Meng

Assistant Instructor of the Year: Michael Williams

Special Mention: Vincent Meng, Aric Raus, Park’s family

School of the Year: Shaolin Wing Chun Ecuador

Simo of the Year: Sunmi P. Meng

Instructors at Meng’s Martial Arts gathered for a 30th anniversary celebration. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Instructors-1.jpg Instructors at Meng’s Martial Arts gathered for a 30th anniversary celebration. Friends and family gathered to celbrate Meng’s Martial Arts 30th anniversary. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Mengs-1.jpg Friends and family gathered to celbrate Meng’s Martial Arts 30th anniversary.