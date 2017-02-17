Meng’s Martial Arts celebrates 30th anniversary

HUBER HEIGHTS — Meng’s Martial Arts had humble beginnings – just a retail space of 2,000 square feet in a strip mall that has grown into an international organization and is a dominant force in the art of Wing Chun. Meng’s Martial Arts International, headquartered in Huber Heights, recently celebrated their 30th anniversary with a special workshop featuring participants from six countries: the USA, Canada, Ecuador, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and France. Instructors came from 16 cities and over 110 total participants were involved in the weekend’s activities. Meng’s Martial Arts draws students from all corners of the world due to a simple theme of self-improvement, improvement of our local communities, and cultivating an attituded focused on happiness, health, wealth, wisdom, and safety for self and others. The organization includes 25 branch locations in 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Columbia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, France, and Taiwan).
Here is a snapshot of Meng’s Martial Arts successes over the last 30 years:
- Promoted our mother organizations and helped Grand Master Meng’s teachers to grow their own organizations
- Created the first Wing Chun museum in the world
- Created the first Wing Chun Hall of Fame
- Due to the Ving Tsun Museum, many of today’s accomplishments flowed out of this original idea such as the Ip Man Tong and the Ip Man movie series
- Hosted and created national and international symposiums in format of Friendship Exchange
- Investigated all major Wing Chun lineages and promoted many different lineage to the larger Martial Arts community
- Standardized national level Wing Chun competitions
- Standardized the terminology of Wing Chun
- Produced countless books, articles, and dvds
- Set high standards of training and certification of instructors
- Promoted and conducted Wing Chun world tour to all historical locations in China
Grand Master Benny Meng took the opportunity to recognize many key people to his international organization. The 30th anniversary planning committee consisted of: Sunmi P. Meng, Vincent Meng, Terena Fugate, John Lambert, Janice Lambert, Katrina Faucett, and Ross Padak. Four senior students were recognized for their loyalty and service over the years: Master Chango Noaks (Richmond, IN), Master Jeremy Roadruck (Centerville, OH), Master Brad Ryan (Houston, TX), and Master John Lambert (Cincinnati, OH); each Master received a special statue to commemorate the recognition.
Student Awards – Huber Heights
Martial Artist of the Year: Chango Noaks, Jeremy Roadruck, Brad Ryan, John Lambert, Oscar Choco, Mohammad al Medlij, Michael Sampson, Damian Raad, Jason Oaks, Jamshid Zolghadriha, Barry Fugate, Terena Fugate, Xan Smith, Ian Edmund Fusco, Mohammed Bazeem, Lee Black and Jack Holh
Family of the Year: Kelly Family
Couple of the Year: Matt and Jeanne Rue
Most Dedicated: Ross Padak
Competitor of the Year: Spencer Meng, Derikson Meng
Assistant Instructor of the Year: Michael Williams
Special Mention: Vincent Meng, Aric Raus, Park’s family
School of the Year: Shaolin Wing Chun Ecuador
Simo of the Year: Sunmi P. Meng