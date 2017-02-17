Local MVCTC students qualify for HOSA state competition

CARROLL — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) HOSA Senior and Junior Chapters competed in the HOSA Regionals Competitions at Fairfield Career Center on January 20 and 21, 2017.

The MVCTC HOSA Senior and Junior Chapters represented Miami Valley CTC with their strong performances at the HOSA Regionals Competitions at Fairfield Career Center on January 20 and 21, 2017. Every single MVCTC HOSA member who completed their competitive event qualified for the State HOSA Competition that will be held at the University of Toledo on April 19-20 2017.

Local students qualifying for the HOSA State Competition include:

Autumn Collett (Allied Health junior from Vandalia) and Sydney Gehron (Allied Health junior from Northmont), 2nd place in the CPR/First Aid Contest

Christy Goodman (Health Careers Academy senior from Wayne) and McKayla Mangen (Health Careers Academy senior from Tipp City), 3rd place in the CPR/First Aid Contest

Nicholaus Cope (Biotechnology junior from Northmont), 1st place in the Epidemiology Contest

Alexis Williams (Allied Health junior from Northmont), 2nd place in the Extemporaneous Writing Contest

Lauren Cole (Biotechnology junior from Vandalia) and Ciera Coppock (Biotechnology junior from Bethel), 5th place in the Forensic Medicine Contest

Alexis Dingle (Health Career Academy junior from Vandalia), Sara Fuentes (Health Career Academy junior from Bethel), and Jasmine Goins (Health Career Academy junior from West Carrolton), 2nd place in the Health Education Contest

Emily Allen (Health Careers Academy junior from National Trail), Raifa Aripova (Health Careers Academy junior from West Carrolton), Aleah Howar (Health Careers Academy junior from Wayne), and Karysta Walls (Health Careers Academy junior from Eaton), 4th place in the Health Education Contest

Maggie Lane (Health Career Academy senior from Vandalia), 1st (tie) place in the Life Support Skills Contest

Lanora Mitchell (Allied Health senior from Northmont), 2nd place in the Medical Terminology Contest

Lauren Eck (Allied Health senior from Northmont), Emily Fraley (Allied Health senior from Versailles), Spencer Haynes (Allied Health senior from Brookville), Kathryn Lehman (Allied Health senior from Milton-Union), Katlynn McKinley (Allied Health senior from Wayne), and Taylor Rindler (Allied Health senior from Versailles), 1st place in the Parliamentary Procedure Contest

Katelyn Hinshaw (Health Careers Academy senior from Wayne), 5th place in the Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking Contest

Over the next few months, MVCTC HOSA competitors will continue practicing and prepping for the State HOSA Competition on April 19-20 2017. Both MVCTC Senior and Junior HOSA Chapters hope to have members qualify for the Nationals HOSA Competitions in June of 2017 in Orlando Florida.

“The mission of HOSA is to enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality health care by providing opportunities for knowledge, skill and leadership development of all health science education students, therefore, helping the student meet the needs of the healthcare community.”

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) HOSA Senior and Junior Chapters competed in the HOSA Regionals Competitions at Fairfield Career Center on January 20 and 21, 2017. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MVCTCHosa.jpeg The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) HOSA Senior and Junior Chapters competed in the HOSA Regionals Competitions at Fairfield Career Center on January 20 and 21, 2017. Contributed photo

Staff report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.