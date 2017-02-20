Wayne AFJrROTC earns highest rating in Air Force evaluation

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne High School Air Force Junior ROTC instructors and cadets received an external assessment by the US Air Force and earned an overall unit assessment score of Exceeds Standards, the highest rating attainable, during their HQ AFJROTC Unit Evaluation on February 10. That is a score normally attained by only the top 10 percent of units.

The instructors created a dynamic and supportive learning environment coupled with an excellent community outreach program and provided outstanding leadership in administering the cadet centered citizenship program.

The Wayne High School cadets performed exceptionally well during their uniform inspection, 30-step drill sequence, and cadet mission briefing which highlighted their great pride in leading unit activities and accomplishing their unit goals. The Wayne High School Air Force Junior ROTC citizenship program is making a positive impact on the cadets, the school and their community.

