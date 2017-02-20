Huber Heights seeks Volunteer of the Year award nominees

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights will be again hosting its annual Volunteer Recognition Event and Dinner on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Huber Heights Senior Center. Formal invitations to this event are being mailed out, but please remember to RSVP and mark your calendars to attend this event.

One of the items planned again for this event is recognition for the City of Huber Heights Volunteer of the Year. The City of Huber Heights presents an annual award to a City volunteer who has demonstrated dedication and commitment to building a better community through his/her volunteer work with the City. The Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented to the recipient at the City of Huber Heights Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on April 26, 2017.

Please consider nominating a suitable candidate for this award. Nominations must be submitted on this form to Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, no later than Friday, March 31, 2017 by email at arodgers@hhoh.org or in person or by mail to City of Huber Heights, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424.

We look forward to seeing each of you that evening to recognize your invaluable volunteer service!

