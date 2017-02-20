Huber Heights Police name Officer, Civilian of the Year

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division has named its 2016 Officer of the Year and Civilian of the Year.

Detective Josh Fosnight was named the 2016 Officer of the Year. Detective Fosnight has been a valuable asset to the Investigative Division as well as a mentor to the Patrol Division. Fosnight has made it a point to work closely with the patrol officers keeping them informed of the progress with active cases that they have been a part of, providing tips to the officers, and answering questions. There is no doubt that it is important to have good open communication amongst the patrol and investigative units, and Detective Fosnight has made this a priority.

Communications Officer Wendy Morris was named the 2016 Civilian of the Year. Morris goes above and beyond her daily duties to make the Communications Center more efficient. Wendy is a LEADS TAC Officer, making sure that we are complying with the rules of the state with regards to personal information that we as police have access too. She is a field trainer and trains the new communications officers. Plus, she has put forth a lot of hours working during her scheduled time off assisting with the implementation of the MARCS radio system and the new 911 system.

Josh Fosnight http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JoshFosnight.jpeg Josh Fosnight HHPD Photo Wendy Morris http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WendyMorris.jpeg Wendy Morris HHPD Photo