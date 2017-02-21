Seven candidates vie for Board of Education seat

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Board of Education has received seven applications to fill the vacant seat following the resignation by Board Member Krista Tipton.

Sunday was the deadline to receive applications. On Monday, this newspaper received the application materials for all seven candidates.

The candidates are:

Charles Doran, owner of Far Hills Development dba as Lee’s/Arby’s Restaurants

Steve Easterling, Planning Assistant Manager at Aida-America Corporation

Robin Harris, Licensed Real Estate Appraiser Harris Appraisal Services

Kari Hupp, Self Employed as an Avon Team Leader and Sales Representative

Tyler Starline, Attorney at Nowicki & Vonderwell and Huber Heights City Councilman

Craig This, Director of the Office of Institutional Research at Wright State University

David Wilson, Buyer/Planner, Rose City Manufacturing

If Starline is selected, he has said in a Facebook post that he will resign from City Council.

Tipton resigned from the Board of Education in January citing changing “family dynamics” since she ran for office.

The Board of Education will meet in executive session on Tuesday to discuss the seven candidates and to appoint one of them to full the remainder of Tipton’s term.

