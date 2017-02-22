Our History: Road and Maintenance Department

Editor’s Note: This is another installment of a series of columns by Historian Pat Stephens called Our History.

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Township Road and Maintenance Department was one of the most productive and efficient of such departments. The equipment, skills, and technology that the Township provided included maintenance of a network of streets covering approximately 104 miles. They also had the responsibility of the entire fleet of vehicles including fire, emergency medical, service vehicles, dump trucks, light trucks, and patrol cars. The garage was equipped with tools, instrumentation and expertise needed to preform maintenance, on these vehicles. This was accomplished by a full time mechanic and a helper.

The Department had a reputation of repairing streets, curbs and storm sewers, that was appreciated by the entire community. In the winter months, the Road Crew made sure that all Township streets were cleared of snow and salted many times working around the clock to keep them open and safe. They had reputation of clearing the streets, before any other jurisdiction in the area. During warmer months, the Township’s parks were maintained by this crew, along with making street repairs and repairing damage by the winter weather. The redefining of drainage ditches, in the unplatted areas and outlying roads, was also taken care of each spring. In the meantime, cutting grass along roads and in the parks, was also completed.

The Zoning and planning Office was by far one of the busiest and most productive offices of its kind, anywhere in the Montgomery County area. A minimal staff, made up of a Zoning Inspector and secretarial assistant performed their service with the utmost care, precision and punctuality. The volume of cases handled by this department would have overwhelmed the average zoning operation; due to employing efficient and modern techniques, the processing of inspections, permits, occupancy certificates and scheduling of rezoning, and appeal cases, to the proper people, was accomplished with the highest degree of promptness and precision. The Zoning Inspector, constantly patrolled the Township, for violations, of the Wayne Township Zoning Resolution and identifying violations. This office had the authority to control and administer zoning, through the authority granted by the citizens who, on November 14 1957, adopted local zoning at the polls.

As with the other departments, letters of recognition and support were submitted with this information and a complete inventory and listing of staff.

By Pat Stephens Wayne Township Huber Heights Historical Society

Reach Pat Stephens at [email protected]

