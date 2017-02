HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between February 9-15:

February 9

EMS Assist MOUNT HOOD

Fire Alarm BARNARD

Gas Leak (Natural) POCONO

EMS Assist TIMBER WALK

EMS Assist SHULL

Auto Accident Injuries BRANDT

Investigation (Odor) LONGFORD

EMS Assist KORNER

EMS Assist CHARLESGATE

EMS Assist CASTLECREST

February 10

Auto Accident Injuries BRANDT [email protected] 70

EMS Assist CASTLECREST

EMS Assist POWELL

EMS Assist OLD TROY

EMS Assist BELLEFONTAINE

February 11

Mutual Aid APEX

EMS Assist LEIBOLD

EMS Assist BETH

EMS Assist OLD TROY

Auto Accident Injuries STATE ROUTE [email protected] 70

EMS Assist TIGER

EMS Assist CLAIRCREST

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) KORNER

February 12

Service Call TROY VILLA

EMS Assist REDBANK

Auto Accident Injuries PACKARD

Electrical Hazard (Outside) PACKARD

EMS Assist HONEYGATE

EMS Assist ROTHFIELD

EMS Assist LOFINO

EMS Assist EXECUTIVE

Fire Alarm TIBET

Structure Fire GREYDALE [email protected]

EMS Assist WILLOW CREEK

EMS Assist BOSTELMAN

February 13

EMS Assist MISTY

Mutual Aid BUSHNELL

EMS Assist WILLOW CREEK

February 14

EMS Assist ROTHFIELD

EMS Assist TROY VILLA

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) OLD TROY

Fire Alarm (High Hazard) OLD TROY

Elevator Rescue OLD TROY

February 15

EMS Assist SHULL

Compiled by Darrell Wacker

Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.

