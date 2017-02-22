Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

February 9

James R. Jackson, 35, of Trotwood, felony warrant arrest

Daniel E. Fetters, 42, of Trotwood, theft

February 10

Ronald S. Fouch, 43, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Denise M. Fouch, 40, of New Carlsle, menacing

Robert D. Fleming, 39, theft

Michelle B. McCullah, 35, drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest

Kaytlyn I. Frusha, 20, of New Carlisle, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension

Robert D. Fleming, drug paraphernalia

Brandon A. Horn, 34, of Medway, warrant arrest

Terry D. Hammond, 48, of Johnstown, OH, theft

February 11

Philip E. Ruter, 19, of Dayton, warrant arrest

February 12

Edward S. Sizemore, 38, of Miamisburg, theft

February 13

Drew S. Lipsinic, 23, of Kettering, felony theft

David A. Rutledge, 37, of Dayton, warrant arrest

Danesha S. Johnson, 26, of Dayton, obstructing official business, warrant arrest, drug possession

Brittany M. Johnson, 23, of Dayton, obstructing official business, possession of drugs

Antwayn B. Elder, 25, of Dayton, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Smantha J. Walker, 26, warrant arrest, possession of marijuana

Colleen M. Moore, 52, falsification

Gerry D. Snell, 37, Criminal Mischief

Willie C. Gilliard, 36, of Dayton, warrant arrest

James C. Madewell, 23, of Dayton, disorderly conduct

Livian S. Ellen, 20, of Dayton, disorderly conduct

February 14

Daniel S. Viney, 25, of New Carlisle, warrant arrest

Christie J. McFadden, 40, of Springfield, warrant arrest

Lawrence S. Burton III, 19, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

John W. Hicks, 21, of Dayton, warrant arrest

February 15

William B T Edwards, 41, of Dayton, warrant arrest

Amanda J. Madden, 39, warrant arrest

Danny Pack, Jr., 51, of Sabina, disorderly conduct/intoxication, resisting arrest, warrant arrest

Kristina D. Rogers, 27, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia

Elliott E. Webb, 75, of Fairborn, theft

Austin R. McLaughlin, 19, of Dayton, possession of marijuana

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker [email protected]

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

