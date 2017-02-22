Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
February 9
James R. Jackson, 35, of Trotwood, felony warrant arrest
Daniel E. Fetters, 42, of Trotwood, theft
February 10
Ronald S. Fouch, 43, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Denise M. Fouch, 40, of New Carlsle, menacing
Robert D. Fleming, 39, theft
Michelle B. McCullah, 35, drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest
Kaytlyn I. Frusha, 20, of New Carlisle, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension
Robert D. Fleming, drug paraphernalia
Brandon A. Horn, 34, of Medway, warrant arrest
Terry D. Hammond, 48, of Johnstown, OH, theft
February 11
Philip E. Ruter, 19, of Dayton, warrant arrest
February 12
Edward S. Sizemore, 38, of Miamisburg, theft
February 13
Drew S. Lipsinic, 23, of Kettering, felony theft
David A. Rutledge, 37, of Dayton, warrant arrest
Danesha S. Johnson, 26, of Dayton, obstructing official business, warrant arrest, drug possession
Brittany M. Johnson, 23, of Dayton, obstructing official business, possession of drugs
Antwayn B. Elder, 25, of Dayton, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Smantha J. Walker, 26, warrant arrest, possession of marijuana
Colleen M. Moore, 52, falsification
Gerry D. Snell, 37, Criminal Mischief
Willie C. Gilliard, 36, of Dayton, warrant arrest
James C. Madewell, 23, of Dayton, disorderly conduct
Livian S. Ellen, 20, of Dayton, disorderly conduct
February 14
Daniel S. Viney, 25, of New Carlisle, warrant arrest
Christie J. McFadden, 40, of Springfield, warrant arrest
Lawrence S. Burton III, 19, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
John W. Hicks, 21, of Dayton, warrant arrest
February 15
William B T Edwards, 41, of Dayton, warrant arrest
Amanda J. Madden, 39, warrant arrest
Danny Pack, Jr., 51, of Sabina, disorderly conduct/intoxication, resisting arrest, warrant arrest
Kristina D. Rogers, 27, of Dayton, drug paraphernalia
Elliott E. Webb, 75, of Fairborn, theft
Austin R. McLaughlin, 19, of Dayton, possession of marijuana
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.