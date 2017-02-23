Huber Heights Council, Mayoral candidates certified

HUBER HEIGHTS — The slate of candidates for Huber Heights Mayor and City Council is now set for the May 2 primary election. The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the candidates for those races on February 7.

Huber Heights will have three candidate for Mayor – Jeffrey Gore, Abert Griggs, Jr., and David H. Wilson. Current Mayor Tom McMasters decided not to seek re-election and Council Member Ed Lyons withdrew his candidacy.

Nancy Byrge, who was appointed the District 5 member, will face Richard Stan and Chase D. Warden for the At-Large seat currently held by Campbell.

The two candidates receiving the most votes in each of those races will face off in November.

Only two candidates were certified in each race for seats in District 3, 4, and 5 so those races will not appear in the May primary election. Instead, the two candidates will be selected in November.

In the District 3 seat, incumbent Tyler Starline will face Seth A. Morgan. Starline has also applied to be appointed to a vacancy on the Huber Heights Board of Education and, if he is appointed, would be required to step down from city council. As such, Morgan would run unopposed.

In District 4, Andrew J. Hill will face Carl J. Urbanas, Sr. in a race that will ensure at least one new face on the council.

District 5 will see current At-Large Member Mark A. Campbell face Linda A. Morin.

Voters will also be asked to consider several amendments to the City Charter.

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

