Hill named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School student Chase Hill has been named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. Hill scored in the top one percent out of 1.6 million eligible students.

Chase is also a member of the Wayne High School Marching Band.

According the program’s website, the National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. In early September, qualifiers are notified that they have qualified as Semifinalists. To ensure that academically talented young people from all parts of the United States are included in this talent pool, Semifinalists are designated on a state-representational basis. They are the highest scoring entrants in each state. NMSC provides scholarship application materials to Semifinalists through their high schools.

There are approximately 15,000 Finalists nationwide, and around 7,500 Merit Scholarships will be awarded in three categories: National Merit Scholarships, Corporate-sponosored Merit Scholarship awards, and College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.

All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments—without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC selectors to evaluate: the Finalist’s academic record, information about the school’s curricula and grading system, two sets of test scores, the high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student’s activities and leadership, and the Finalist’s own essay.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

