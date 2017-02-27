Volunteer at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation to reduce pay-to-play fees

HUBER HEIGHTS — Rising costs and uncertain funding have impacted public school districts in Ohio and throughout the United States. As a result, “pay-to-play” is being initiated in more and more schools. Pay-to-play is the practice of charging students for participation in extra-curricular activities including sports and clubs. The money collected is used to offset the expenses associated with the activity including the cost of materials, supplies, and the stipend paid to the coach(es) or club advisor(s).

Students attending Huber Heights City Schools have been involved with pay-to-play for a number of years. The charge varies and is dependent upon the activity or sport. However, unlike most school districts, parents of students attending Huber Heights City Schools can earn educational credit for working bingo at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation that can be used to pay the costs associated with pay-to-play activities.

Here’s how it works. Parents or others who are 18 years or older and high school graduates volunteer to work bingo on a Saturday and/or Sunday. Volunteers are needed to serve food in the kitchen (from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) and volunteers are needed to sell instant tickets to the bingo players (from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Individuals earn a $40.00 educational credit for each day that is worked.

This earned educational credit can be used for participation fees for high school and middle school athletics, participation fees for high school and middle school band, chorus, and clubs, school fees at all of the Huber Heights City Schools, and any other educational or sports fees paid to a non-profit organization. The educational credit can also be used to pay for college expenses including books, lab fees, and tuition.

If you are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity to volunteer to work bingo and earn a $40.00 educational credit for each bingo session you work, you can sign up at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation Center at 5367 Fishburg Rd. weekdays from 9 a.m – 2:30 p.m and weekends from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or call the HHAF Office at 937-233-8618 for more information.

