Huber Heights Athletic Foundation seeks Board members

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Athletic Foundation is the local non-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of athletics and academics in the Huber Heights City School and activities in the community of Huber Heights.

We host many activities in our building at 5367 Fishburg Rd. Wayne Bingo is held on Saturdays and Sundays and is the main source of our income. We also sponsor and fund scholarship opportunities for Wayne High School senior student athletes. We also fund and administer the Wayne High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Additionally, the HHAF hosts other non-profit and community groups to use our facility for their meeting and fundraising efforts. Huber Heights Rotary Club, GWOC conference members meet regularly at the HHAF. We also fund and sponsor Cookies with Santa in December and participate in the Star-Spangled Heights Celebration in July.

We are looking for community minded individuals who would like to join us and help support our efforts. If you have some hours each month that you could spend volunteering as a board member, please send a letter of interest to [email protected]

No experience necessary. We will train you to become a part of an organization making a difference in Huber Heights.

