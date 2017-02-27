HHAF Fish Fry to benefit Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Athletic Foundation will be hosting a Fish Fry and Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation, 5367 Fishburg Road. The event will run from 6 – 11 p.m.

This event is being held to benefit the Huber Heights City Schools Elementary and Middle Schools (K-8). HHCS, Schools, Parents, and Community: Promoting Positive Student Behavior Together. Proceeds will benefit programs that will promote: 1) Positive choices that support academic growth. 2) Positive environment where all children can reach their potential. 3) Age appropriate social and emotional lessons and activities. 4) Building positive relationships with all.

Come join in the fun and play all of your favorite Monte Carlo games and pull tab instant tickets. We will also have some great door prizes and raffles. We are still accepting donations for door prizes and raffles. And of course, enjoy all you can eat fish, chicken, polish sausage, coleslaw, adult beverages and soft drinks. Tickets are $12.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door. Children under 6 are free.

Tickets may be purchased at the HHAF, Monday – Friday 9:00 a. m. – 2:30 p.m. and during Wayne Bingo at the HHAF Center on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or at all Huber Heights City Schools buildings and Central Office location during their regular business hours. For any questions, contact the HHAF at 233-8618.

Many principals and teachers will be volunteering at this event. This is our first joint effort to raise funds for these very important initiatives. We hope we can count on you to support our community and the Huber Heights City Schools.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HHAF-2.jpg