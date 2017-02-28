Huber Heights seeks to fill board vacancies

HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced a vacancy on the Arts and Beautification Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board.

Applications will be accepted until March 24, 2017 and can be obtained at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road or from the City of Huber Heights website, www.hhoh.org. (Click on City Council > Boards and Commissions > City of Huber Heights Application for Board/Commission Membership).

Applicants must be a resident and elector of Huber Heights (registered to vote). Boards and commissions advise the City Council on issues important to the City of Huber Heights. Most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

Applications should be sent to the Huber Heights City Council, c/o Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 or to [email protected]

Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with Huber Heights City Staff and/or the Huber Heights City Council at a time yet to be determined.

Arts and Beautification Commission

The Arts and Beautification Commission is charged with studying and developing a program for the development and encouragement of all forms of art within the City, including the fine arts; performing arts; historical arts and interests in community heritage; folk arts; and cultural arts. The Arts and Beautification Commission will make recommendations to the City Council on the implementation and operation of a City arts program. The Arts and Beautification Commission will also have planning and operational responsibilities related to City-sponsored festivals, events, parades, etc. The Arts and Beautification Commission also is charged with studying and developing proposals and plans for the beautification of the City, making recommendations to the City Planning Commission and City Council for the implementation of proposals and plans and performing other duties as may be assigned by City Council. The Arts and Beautification Commission was established by City Council legislation.

The Arts and Beautification Commission meets once a month on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at the Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Parks and Recreation Board

The Parks and Recreation Board makes recommendations to the City Council for the operation of public parks, recreation facilities, and the acquisition, improvement, construction and maintenance of the parks, parkways, bikeways and other areas. The Parks and Recreation Board is advisory in nature. Applicants with an interest in promoting recreation, parks and fitness are desired. The Parks and Recreation Board was created by City Charter.

The Parks and Recreation Board meets once a month on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

