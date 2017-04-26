Huber Heights seeking entries for Creative Impressions Art Show

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Arts & Beautification Commission is sponsoring Creative Impressions, a community art show, on Sunday, April 30. The show will be from 1-3 p.m. at the Huber Heights Senior Center.

The event is free for artists to enter.

Rules for entry are:

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Set-up Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Take down Time: 3:00-3:30 p.m.

Exhibitors are responsible for all their art work and setting up of exhibit, including all items needed for the display. Six foot tables and folding chairs will be provided at the Senior Center but must be reserved prior to the event. There is a limit of two tables per exhibitor.

Please note: All Exhibitors and/or assistants must be present with their art work at all times during the event.

There is no entrance fee and all forms of media are welcome.

All art work must be brought to the Senior Center between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30th. NO art work will be “dropped off” prior to the event.

ALL art work MUST be ready for viewing NO LATER than 12:30 p.m.

Any art submissions larger than 36” must be shown on an easel or other form for display. Exhibitors must provide such items.

Exhibitors and/or assistants shall remove their display at the conclusion of the event and all dismantling of art work to be done by 3:30 p.m.

Any art work displayed may be privately contracted for purchase after the end of the exhibit.

No judging will take place.

The Huber Heights Senior Center is located at 6428 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.

Reach Margie Muhl of the Huber Heights Arts & Beautification Commission at 937-237-5809.

