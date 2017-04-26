Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.

April 13

Wade S. Boggs, theft without consent

Kara E. Dorf, failure to comply/fleeing or eluding

Dennis R. Ramirez, drug paraphernalia

Mykah J. Johnson, drug paraphernalia

Matthew T. Fisher, offenses involving underage alcohol purchase

Nand Kishor, offenses involving underage alcohol purchase

Harmohinder Kamal, offenses involving underage alcohol purchase

Eric M. Bilpuch, offenses involving underage alcohol purchase

April 14

Sheah M. Henderson, theft

Dominique S. Lanise-Todd, possession of marijuana

Rico D. Dawson, theft without consent

Micah A. Allen, domestic violence

April 15

Breonia L. Peterson, theft

Nikee’sha C. Stirtmire, theft

Rosalind D. Miller, theft, drug possession

Christopher M. Anderson, theft without consent

Brittany E. Rogers, theft without consent

Kristina M. Cruea, OVI

Jeremy L. Hasty, domestic violence, warrant arrest, theft without consent

April 16

Tasha N. Wilkerson, domestic violence

April 17

Jenny L. Jones, warrant arrest

Erica L. Tooson, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business

David W. Patrick, OVI

April 18

Kelly A. John, warrant arrest

James E. Taylor, warrant arrest

Heather Belcher, possession of marijuana

Jaila K. Roberts, possession of marijuana

April 19

Earl R. Smith, warrant arrest

Paul D. Wise, warrant arrest

Thomas E. Kennedy, violation of protection order, warrant arrest

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

