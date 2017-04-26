Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrestees listed Huber Heights address unless otherwise noted.
April 13
Wade S. Boggs, theft without consent
Kara E. Dorf, failure to comply/fleeing or eluding
Dennis R. Ramirez, drug paraphernalia
Mykah J. Johnson, drug paraphernalia
Matthew T. Fisher, offenses involving underage alcohol purchase
Nand Kishor, offenses involving underage alcohol purchase
Harmohinder Kamal, offenses involving underage alcohol purchase
Eric M. Bilpuch, offenses involving underage alcohol purchase
April 14
Sheah M. Henderson, theft
Dominique S. Lanise-Todd, possession of marijuana
Rico D. Dawson, theft without consent
Micah A. Allen, domestic violence
April 15
Breonia L. Peterson, theft
Nikee’sha C. Stirtmire, theft
Rosalind D. Miller, theft, drug possession
Christopher M. Anderson, theft without consent
Brittany E. Rogers, theft without consent
Kristina M. Cruea, OVI
Jeremy L. Hasty, domestic violence, warrant arrest, theft without consent
April 16
Tasha N. Wilkerson, domestic violence
April 17
Jenny L. Jones, warrant arrest
Erica L. Tooson, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business
David W. Patrick, OVI
April 18
Kelly A. John, warrant arrest
James E. Taylor, warrant arrest
Heather Belcher, possession of marijuana
Jaila K. Roberts, possession of marijuana
April 19
Earl R. Smith, warrant arrest
Paul D. Wise, warrant arrest
Thomas E. Kennedy, violation of protection order, warrant arrest
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.