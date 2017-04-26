Community Calendar

Knights of Columbus to host fish fry

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Knights of Columbus 4424 is hosting a Fish Fry every third Friday through May. The next one is Friday, May 19, 2017 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including Steak Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $14 for adults; $6 for 12 and under; under 5 Free. $40 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. Receive a free 50/50 ticket when you donate two canned goods. All are

Tipp City Arts Council contest

TIPP CITY — With the help of students ages K-12 from Tipp City and neighboring communities, Randall Residence in Tipp City will soon be adorned by “World Art: People Places and Things.” Entries to the 2017 juried Student Art Contest will be accepted from April 17 through May 12, at Studio 14 Gallery, 115 W. Main Street, Tipp City, during regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

TCAAC and the staff at Randall Residence will present awards as well as door prizes at the Reception and which will take place at 6 p.m., June 1, at Randall Residence. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 2 through July 28. Details and entry forms are available on the TCAAC website: http://www.tippcityartscouncil.com/student-art-contest.html

Mt. Olive to host VBS

HUBER HEIGHTS – Mt. Olive Full Gospel Baptist Church Located at 7211 Taylorsville Road, unit 106, will hold Vacation Bible School July 10-12 2017 from 6-8 p.m.. The Theme is Hero Central, Discover Your Strength in God ages 4-17. Refreshment will be served. Mt Olive Full Gospel Baptist Church can be reached at 937-237-2011. the pastor is Rev. Elizabeth Peters.

Huber Heights City Council to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Council Work Session originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. due to Election Day. Please note this change in the meeting date on your calendar.

The Council will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Artists, parade participants sought

for 44th Annual Englewood Art Festival

ENGLEWOOD – Applications from artists and parade participants for the 44th annual Englewood Art Festival, Saturday August 12, and Sunday August 13, 2017 are now being accepted by the Englewood Festival and Arts Commission. The parade is a prelude to all of the festival events and will be held Saturday August 12 at 9:00 a.m. Applications will be accepted by the parade committee through July 21st. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Exhibitors Committee. Registration deadline is June 1. Applications can be found on the Englewood city website at www.englewood.oh.us or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.

FISH Food Pantry seeks phone volunteers

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights FISH Food Pantry is in desperate need of volunteers who live in Huber Heights to take phone calls. We have two people on any one day taking phone calls from home to help people wanting to make an appointment to come to the pantry. Time ranges from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. Volunteers can work as little or as much as they would like, but generally take at least two mornings a month. We would like to continue to serve as many people as we can, but if we don’t get more volunteers, we may need to reduce our hours. Please call Jean Wallingford at 667-0276.

Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church serves the purpose of standing alongside to support those who have encountered an indirect or significant loss in their lives. This ministry focuses on caring, loving, and encouraging each person through their grief journey. We have group meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.

The Grief Ministry team will be hosting the afternoon (1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) grief sessions at the YMCA in Huber Heights. The evening (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) sessions will remain at the church.

Cancer Companions

HUBER HEIGHTS — Cancer Companions is a program designed to help people; In-treatment, Post-treatment (survivors), Caregivers and Loved-ones, that have been impacted by the chaos of cancer. This is to help them find new and meaningful ways of Seeing God in their Cancer Journey. The program consists of nine sessions that focus on Faith, Questions for God, Spiritual Healing, Prayer, Stress Reduction, Relationships, Communication and Healthy Living. There is a one-time fee of $16.00 (the cost of the book).This program will be held an hour and a half, one day a week for nine weeks. The program is open to anyone 18 and over. For more information, please contact Pastor Latoya [email protected] or 937.236.5970.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Calendar-3.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker [email protected]

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at [email protected]

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at [email protected]