Wynkoop, Muntz named Mr. and Miss Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS — Tyler Wynkoop and Kloe Muntz have been named the Mr. and Miss Wayne High School for the 2017-18 school year.

“Mr. and Miss Wayne High School represent our student body in spirit and community outreach,” said Jessie Livesay, Wayne Student Council Advisor. “Students are nominated by their senior class peers and the top five girls and boys are selected. They then must submit a packet of information which are scored on a point system.”

Interviewing the candidates this year were Pamela Bitsko with the Huber Heights City Schools; Leann Porter, City of Huber Heights; Kathy Harper, Vice President of Operations Good Samaritan North Hospital; Holly Samuels with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce; and Sara Pride, a Project Manager with Open Systems.

“Congratulations to all the candidates and their families,” said Livesay. “We are incredibly proud of you all and wish you all the best in your future successes.”

Kloe Muntz is an outstanding representative for our school with an overall GPA of 4.206 and current class rank of 24/485. Kloe has been involved in Wayne High School in academic clubs as well as athletic teams.

Kloe has been awarded various academic awards. For the past three years she has received the Highest Honors Award and been recognized as a Renaissance Scholar Student. Her sophomore and junior year she has been a member of the National Honor Society. Kloe has been a member of Student Council and class cabinets for 3 years. Athletically, she has been involved in Wayne Track and Basketball.

Her passion is community service, whether she is giving back to her school or church, she is always involved in “paying something forward”. She has volunteered with her church, via mission trips, youth groups, and soup kitchens. We look forward to the opportunity to use her talents and giving heart to the Mr. & Miss Wayne program.

She is the daughter of Debbie Muntz and the late James Muntz.

Tyler Wynkoop is a student athlete with charisma to light up a room. His outstanding overall 4.67 GPA has placed him in the top 5 of his class. He is currently involved in Honors and AP classes, and active in the college credit plus program.

Tyler is a part of various activities at Wayne. He is on the varsity baseball team. He has been heavily involved in clubs and activities including: Student Council, Interact Club, National Honor Society, and class cabinets. Tyler was just named Student Council President for the 2017-18 school year. Due to the honor of becoming Mr. Wayne, he has to step down from the president position to open the opportunity for another student.

Tyler has an extreme affinity for outreach and community service. He has been a part of many projects with First Christian Church, as well as, the city bags with Engage City Church. Tyler is involved in Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) and has done countless activities with the Interact Club and Student Council. We look forward to a tremendous year with his leadership.

He is the son of Eric and Sharon Wynkoop.

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

