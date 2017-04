HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between April 13-19:

April 13

EMS Assist OLD COUNTRY

EMS Assist TROY MANOR

EMS Assist LEEPER

EMS Assist CHARLESGATE

Structure Fire POWELL

Auto Accident With Injuries INTERSTATE [email protected] 75

Vehicle Fire (Semi) INTERSTATE 70

April 14

EMS Assist MARK

Mutual Aid TIONDA

EMS Assist BRANDT

Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY [email protected]

Illegal Burn COSNER [email protected]

Fire Alarm TIMBER WALK

Investigation (Odor) SABRA

April 15

Service Call LAMBETH

Vehicle Accident / Trap NEW CARLISLE

EMS Assist BRANDT

EMS Assist QUEENSBURY

EMS Assist OLD TROY

EMS Assist CHAMBERSBURG

EMS Assist SANTA ANITA

EMS Assist TAYLORSVILLE

April 16

EMS Assist TROY VILLA

EMS Assist CHARLESGATE

EMS Assist SEBRING

EMS Assist RUSTIC WOODS

Fire Alarm BELLEFONTAINE

Fire Alarm MILLRIDGE

EMS Assist RIP RAP

April 17

EMS Assist POCAHONTAS

EMS Assist MURDOCK

Mulch Fire/Grass (Small) CHAMBERSBURG

EMS Assist STATE ROUTE 235

EMS Assist CHANNINGWAY

EMS Assist KITRIDGE

Vehicle Fire MAROSE

April 18

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) CHARLESWORTH

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) RESIK

Mutual Aid EVRON

Mutual Aid BURKETT

EMS Assist CEDARGATE

EMS Assist BRANDT

April 19

Auto Accident With Injuries INTERSTATE 70

Compiled by Darrell Wacker

Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.

