Historical Society to hold annual meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — Join the Wayne Township-Huber heights Historical Society at their Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, and celebrate 60 years of Huber Homes in Wayne Township (now Huber Heights). Take a walk through the history of how Huber Heights developed and more.

This event will be held at the Society’s location in Studebaker School, 5950 Longford Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m.

This event is open to the public and there is no charge to attend. This will also be election for board members whose terms are up for renewal. For more information on this event, contact the Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical society at [email protected] or call Pat Stephens at 937-974-5286 or Sue Patrick at 937-545-5902.

