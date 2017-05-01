Embracing Change Explored at Lifetree Café

HUBER HEIGHTS — Practical advice for accepting and embracing change will be explored at Lifetree Café on Thursday, May 11th, at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Embracing Change: Taking the Fear Out of What Comes Next,” examines why change is often difficult for people and features an exclusive screening of the award-winning short film Baits and Hooks.

“Whether it’s major or minor, change can certainly cause anxiety,” says Lifetree representative Craig Cable. “During this program we’ll unpack why so many people feel uncomfortable with change and examine how to shift to a more positive perspective.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Huber Heights Y, 7251 Shull Rd., in the Conference Room.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Staff report

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Dan Held at 667-4784 or 475-2357.

