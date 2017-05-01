Wayne students choose colleges

HUBER HEIGHTS — Congratulations to these Wayne High School students who were honored for making college selections during an assembly last week:

Bryce Addeo, Bea Alamodin, Alesha Allen, Leah Allen, Caleb Beard, Amber Bertorello, Kylee Brenenborg, Johnathan Brian, Christina Brown, Daniel Brown, Kaelyn Brown, Ariana Buckner, Caleb Butcher, Treven Cade, Jourdan Campbell, Chandler Carnes, Cevyn Carpenter, O’dessa Carruther, Muskan Chander, Makayla Claude, Marshai Clay, Cole Clyne, Travis Colton, Cole Conover, Bethany Critchlow, Alaysia Culbertson, Gavin D’amico, Lydia Diabate-tonne,

Gabrielle Dinizo, Sierra Dom, Rayna Edwards, Matt Fergus, Ashley Flohre, Josh Foster, Makaila Foy, Danni Grottla, Seairra Gunsauley, Garrett Heggem, Jordan Henderson, Charles Hill, Kiersten Hogan, Haylee Hunt, Elizabeth Isebrand, Ben Jackson, Ray James, Jaelee Jones, Austin Kline, Kaytlyn Leasher, Shelby Long, Haley Marcum, Elisabeth Martinez, Devin Mcfarland, Kyle Mckinley, Jasmine Middleton, Nicholas Miller, Max Morgan-elliott, Destiny Mullen, Laura Neitzel, Marissa Norgrove, Joseph Oldham, Jardon Omolo, Rajiv Patel, Marissa Philpott,

Lalainne Pineda, Fred Pitts, Jalil Pollard, Sarah Rea, Rebecca Reese, Ashley Riek, Lane Riley, Megan Roques, Jacob Sams, Morgan Santos, Patrick Schwartz, Courtney Silence, Lauren Smith, Sierra Sprungl, Taylor Strange, Sydney Sweet, Hannah Thompson, Olivia Totty, Isaiah Trice, Marisa Underwood, Adam Vaflor, Lane Vukovic, Lillian Waite, Mazon Walker, Jordan Ward, Wendell Wheeler, Matt Wilcox, Josh Wills, Adrian Wilson, Daryle Wilson, Nyem Wilson, Kelsie Winans, Aareiona Womack, Brianna Wooten, Kevin Wright, Joey Yount, and Brittany Zazueta.

Wayne High School held a college signing assembly last week to celebrate 100 seniors who made college choices. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_WayneSigning.jpeg Wayne High School held a college signing assembly last week to celebrate 100 seniors who made college choices. Contributed photo