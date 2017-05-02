Huber Heights recognizes volunteers

HUBER HEIGHTS — The annual City of Huber Heights Volunteer Recognition Dinner and Ceremony was held April 26, 2017 during National Volunteer Week and Huber Heights Volunteer Appreciation Day.

There was a huge turnout to recognize the many outstanding community members dedicated to volunteer service. Over 130 City volunteers make up this dedicated group of people.

Congratulations to 2017 Volunteer of the Year Art Couturier from the Huber Heights Senior Center. It was a well deserved honor.

Dinner was catered by Amber Rose.

Contributed photo