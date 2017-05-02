Gore and Wilson to face off in Mayor’s race

HUBER HEIGHTS — The final slate is set for the November election for Huber Heights Mayor and city council seats after Tuesday’s primary election.

Jeffrey Gore and David H. Wilson will square off for the mayoral seat while Albert Griggs, Jr. was eliminated by placing third. The vote totals were:

Jeffrey Gore 901 45.81%

David Wilson 642 32.64%

Albert Griggs, Jr. 424 21.56%

In the other primary contest, for the At-Large Council seat Nancy Byrge and Chase Warden will face each other after eliminating Rick Stan in Tuesday’s primary by a margin of just 18 votes. The vote totals were:

Nancy Byrge 886 46.00%

Chase D. Warden 529 27.47%

Rick Stan 511 26.53%

The other races for coucil seats were not contested in the primary because there are only two candidates for each seat. Candidates were certified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections on February 7.

In the Ward 3, incumbent Tyler Starline will face Seth A. Morgan.

In Ward 4, Andrew J. Hill will face Carl J. Urbanas, Sr. in a race that will ensure at least one new face on the council.

Ward 5 will see current At-Large Member Mark A. Campbell face Linda A. Morin.

Huber Heights will have three candidate for Mayor – Jeffrey Gore, Albert Griggs, Jr., and David H. Wilson. Current Mayor Tom McMasters decided not to seek re-election and Council Member Ed Lyons withdrew his candidacy.

Nancy Byrge, who was appointed the Ward 5 member, will face Richard Stan and Chase D. Warden for the At-Large seat currently held by Campbell.

Byrge and Warden advance in At-Large council contest

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

