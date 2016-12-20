Guess What’s New in Reading?

ENGLEWOOD — The holidays are upon us and I’ve been pursuing all kinds of titles for the best selections with the focus being on the younger crowd. There are so many new children’s books in stores now that will make wonderful gifts for the youngsters, I just couldn’t resist sharing them with you.

For the Children

Penguin Problems by Jory John & Lane Smith: The holidays can be challenging but imagine living in the snow or trying to pick out your friends and family when everyone is identical. With so many problems, it’s not easy being a penguin. In this delightful picture book, a penguin discusses with human readers what penguin life is really like and it isn’t all fun and games. One reviewer wrote, “This book is sure to tickle kids funny bones and will elicit appreciative sighs from the adults reading it aloud.” By the way, the penguin’s name is Mortimer!

Factastic — A LEGO Adventure in the Real World: Two well-known brands have come together to reinvent children’s non-fiction. This book illustrates facts about our world and everything in it with photos and a fun LEGO scene on every page. There’s a whole world of information inside on almost every subject under the sun, from science and technology to history and geology. In comments about the book one person said, “LEGO is a great brand and this book is a great way to get kids into reading.”

The Story Book Knight by Helen & Thomas Docherty: Do you know what a knight’s greatest power is? Well, it’s stories. But can a story be as mighty as a knight’s sword? This author team has put together a wonderful book that even features a dragon. Yes, even dragons love a good story.

Give Please a Chance by Bill O’Reilly & James Patterson: Bet you thought these two authors would never team up for a children’s book. Think again. This beautifully illustrated book promises to be an instant classic. Why? Because it celebrates the importance of saying “please.” I’m saying, please give this book a chance!

For Young Adults

The Diabolic by S.J. Kincaid: Here is a young adult sci-fi novel for the teens on your list. It features the galaxy’s most fierce warrior, a humanoid teen called Nemesis who masquerades as Sidonia, a senator’s daughter who is a hostage of the galactic court. Nemesis is a Diabolic and is ruthless, powerful and has a single task — kill in order to protect the person for whom you’ve been created…nothing else! Columbia pictures has acquired the movie rights to “The Diabolic.” Young adult science fiction novels are on every teen’s hot list.

The Fever Code by James Dashner: Maze Runner fans have been waiting for this book. All will be revealed in this prequel to Dashner’s bestselling Maze Runner series. Once there was an end to the world. The forests burned, the lakes and rivers dried up and the oceans swelled. Then came a plague and fever that spread across the globe. Families died, violence reigned and man killed man. There was an answer and it was a boy and how he built a maze only he could tear down. Dashner’s Maze Runner series reached 100 weeks on the NY Times bestseller list. Dasher said, “This book is for all you Maze Runner fans. You’re crazy and full of passion and I love you!”

These are just a few of the new books at bookstores everywhere. If you would like a free catalog of holiday gifts and winter reading come into New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe and ask for “Books the Perfect Gift.” It’s loaded with new books including fiction, history past and present, food and drink, children’s, teens and much more. I did say it’s free?

Remember, a book is a present you can open again and again. Happy holidays and happy reading, everyone!

By Marianne Murray-Guess

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood. Book Shoppe hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

