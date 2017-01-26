City Barbeque to raise money for food banks

CINCINNATI AND DAYTON — On Sunday, January 29, City Barbeque will host its first-ever charitable Pass the Pigs® competition.

Contributions from playing a modified version of the classic game— where throwing two small plastic pigs results in a score—will directly benefit local food banks in the area.

City Barbeque has been committed to supporting local food banks for years and works closely with the food distribution experts at Food Rescue. Food Rescue is an organization that helps organize logistics for restaurants and other food service providers to deliver food to local food banks.

“Our work at Food Rescue is aimed at fighting the tragic statistic that one in six Americans are food insecure, while we waste 40 percent of our food,” said Food Rescue President and Executive Director John Williamson. “City Barbeque’s influence reaches far beyond each restaurant in the communities they serve and we are thrilled to partner with them.”

City Barbeque estimates that it was able to provide more than 30,000 meals through this program in 2016 alone.

“We don’t want to see perfectly great food go to waste. Through Food Rescue, we have been able to feed thousands of people who need help each year,” said Rick Malir, founder of City Barbeque. “I would like to challenge every food provider to see what they can do to save their perfectly good food—organizations like Food Rescue can help them connect with a local food bank to feed the folks who need it most.”

During the January 29 competition, guests who donate $5 or more to support each joint’s food bank partner will receive a free Pass the Pigs game set, and donations of any amount will be accepted. The highest scorer in each restaurant will win a $50 gift card, and the highest score across all restaurants will win a $250 gift card. More information about Pass the Pigs gameplay and the day’s competition can be found on the company’s blog at citybbq.com/blog.

Also on January 29, City Barbeque joints will host “Family Time,” with special offers available throughout the day, including a free kid’s plate with any adult meal purchase or $5 off a Family Pack. No coupon is necessary to redeem these offers; guests need only mention “Family Time” when ordering.

Family Day special events and offers run Sunday, January 29 only. The Pass the Pigs competition will take place between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., but all other festivities run throughout the day.

Staff Report

For more information, visit citybbq.com.

