Nominations sought for Eclipse Integrity Award

DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan.

Think about the companies you recommend to friends and family because of the great customer experiences you’ve had. Consider the nonprofits that you donate your time, talent and treasure to. These organizations deserve to be recognized for their efforts and nominated for a Better Business Bureau Eclipse Integrity Award. You could even nominate your own business or nonprofit.

The public is invited to nominate organizations by visiting www.bbbeclipse.org or calling (937) 610-2270. The deadline to nominate an organization other than your own is February 1. The deadline for self-nominations is March 1. (If you’re self-nominating, review the nominating procedures on your BBB’s Web site, www.bbbeclipse.org, or contact your BBB for the complete nomination form.) Organizations can even submit completed entries on March 1 online. It’s important to note the nomination process has evolved and there are some new requirements this year.

Eclipse Integrity Awards will be presented to organizations for demonstrating trust and excellence in the marketplace. There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of employees. Your BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which are also based on the number of employees. The winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges and honored at the Eclipse Integrity Awards dinner on May 9 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center, 444 W. Third St., Bldg. 12, Dayton.

Nominated and self-nominated businesses and nonprofits are invited to join BBB as it hosts several free seminars to help organizations get a head start on putting together a winning entry. At each seminar, the process of putting together a winning binder will be discussed in detail. Attendees will have the opportunity to review past winners’ entries. And, representatives from last year’s winners will be on hand to share how they tackled putting together their entries. They’ll also get a sponsor’s perspective on the awards. Two seminars are scheduled for 2017: January 17 and February 7. Both will be held at the BARRYSTAFF Community Room, 230 Webster St., Dayton, from 8 – 9:30 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling (937) 610-2270.

The Eclipse Integrity Awards are sponsored by many local organizations, including The Dayton Power And Light Company; WesBanco Bank, Inc.; Back To Business IT; WDTN-TV; Cox Ohio Media Group and iHeart Radio.

About Your BBB

For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2014, people turned to BBB more than 165 million times for BBB Business Reviews on more than 4.7 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley is one of 113 local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico. BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley serves seven and half Ohio counties, including Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties. Your Dayton-based BBB is unique in that it provides business solutions and consumer services in specialized areas to other BBBs, businesses and consumers. It remains focused on the Miami Valley, but through these key products and services, it is an international organization.

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BBB.jpg

Staff Report

Reach the Better Business Bureau of Dayton and the Miami Valley at (937) 222-5825.

Reach the Better Business Bureau of Dayton and the Miami Valley at (937) 222-5825.