Get information on College Credit Plus

Any student attending the Huber Heights City Schools in grades 7-12 that is interested in participating in College Credit Plus for the 2017-2018 school year is required to attend an informational meeting in the Wayne High School cafeteria on February 8 at 6:00 p.m. College Credit Plus is a program that provides Ohio students with the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school. Students in grades 7-12 can apply for College Credit Plus admission to a public or participating private college. The college admits interested students based on each individual student’s college-readiness in one or more subject areas.

College Credit Plus does not replace the requirements necessary to earn a high school diploma. This includes earning 18 points or more on the end-of-course tests. Even if a student is enrolled in college courses, he/she must still take the end-of-course exams in English I, English II, Algebra I, Geometry, and science as required by the Ohio Department of Education. Students do not have to take the end-of-course exams in American Government and American History if enrolled in College Credit Plus courses that substitute for these classes. Grades earned by students in American Government and American History correspond to a point scale used for graduation requirements.

College Credit Plus allows students to explore college interests as well as earn college credits toward a degree before graduating from high school. It is free to families when eligible students take courses offered by public colleges and universities in Ohio. Earning college credits while in high school can reduce both the time and costs of students attending college after high school. Remember, students interested in College Credit Plus for next school year must attend the meeting on February 8. Personnel will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

