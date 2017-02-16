Co-teaching has many advantages

Throughout our school district are classrooms using an instructional strategy called co-teaching. Co-teaching is a technique in which two or more educators provide instruction to a diverse group of students in a single classroom. In co-teaching, two colleagues plan instruction together to design lesson plans that will benefit all students within the classroom. Working together, the two teachers in a co-teaching situation work side-by-side to differentiate instruction so that students, regardless of ability, are learning the important content and skills they need.

There are many advantages for both teachers and students in a co-teaching environment. For teachers, the benefits include:

Learning new strategies and techniques from one another; The flexibility to try new ideas that an individual teacher may be hesitant to try on their own; The addition of another set of eyes in the classroom to help and problem solve; and Collaboration for both lesson planning and classroom instruction.

For students, the advantages are:

Increased instructional options; Exposure to a greater diversity of instructional styles; Increased student engagement time; Greater student participation; and Smaller student-teacher ratios.

When implemented correctly, co-teaching can be a very successful way to teach and meet the leaning needs of all students in a classroom setting. We will continue to work with our staff members that are involved with co-teaching to provide the training and support they need to be successful. We will also continue to look at student achievement data to make sure that co-teaching has a positive impact on student learning. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at [email protected]

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-1.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at [email protected].

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at [email protected].