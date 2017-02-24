The importance of 100 and 120 days of school

Two important days for our kindergarten and first grade students involve special learning activities. Our kindergarten students celebrated the 100th day of school and our first grade students celebrated the 120th day of school. Why the different days? The Ohio learning standards state that our kindergarten students must know numbers and be able to count to 100 while the standard for first grade students is numbers to 120. Since the beginning of the school year, both kindergarten and first grade students have been learning about place value by adding a straw to the chart in the “ones” pocket. Once there are ten straws in the pocket, they are banded together and moved to the “tens” pocket. After there are ten groups of ten, the groups are banded together and moved to the “hundreds” pocket. Each day, students practice counting by tens as they review the number of groups in the “tens” pocket. They also practice counting by ones, fives, and tens to 100 and 120. To learn how the numbers to 100 and 120 are written, students add a number each day to the 100 or 120 chart and practice writing the numbers on paper. Teachers also use various songs and chants sung during “group time” that focus on learning to count to 100 and 120.

To commemorate the 100th (or the 120th) day of school, teachers plan a variety of special learning activities. Students may write a list of 100 (or 120) words in categories (i.e.: 10 colors words, 10 sight words, 10 number words, etc. up to 100 or 120 words). They might draw pictures of what will they look like when they are 100 (or 120) or write about all they have learned during their 100 (or 120) days of school. In addition to writing numbers to 100 (or 120), students also count collections of 100 (or 120) objects including 100 (or 120) marshmallows, stickers, pennies, goldfish crackers, candy hearts, M & M’s or cubes. At Charles Huber Elementary, many kindergarten students and teachers dressed the way they thought they would look when they turn 100 years old.

The “100th Day Celebration” and the “120th Day Celebration” are just two examples of the creative teaching strategies that can be found daily in the classrooms of the Huber Heights City Schools. These special activities require extra time and work for our teachers and other staff. As superintendent, I want our staff to know that I truly appreciate all the hard work they do for our students and our schools. If you questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at [email protected]

http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-2.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at [email protected].

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at [email protected].