Writer praises Huber Heights Police

I recently finished an 8-week Citizens Police Academy in Huber. It opened my eyes at least a little to what our law enforcement offices face each day. The class included many topics. We learned about their job positions, the hiring process, Constitutional law, RERT (Regional Emergency Response Team), K-9, dispatching (dispatchers deserve so much credit for the job they do), evidence technicians, accident investigation, school resource officers (also VERY eye-opening and I appreciate all they do as well). We performed simulated traffic stops, crime scene investigations, building searches, and actually drove a police car. Through all of this, we had a glimpse of their lives on the streets of our neighborhoods. I have a greater appreciation of our police-they are people who care about their community and the people in it. They face challenges that most of us will never have to face. We talked about officer involved shootings and about the fact that since they are people too, they can make mistakes. As our facilitators said – they want us to understand why they do what they do, but that doesn’t mean we have to agree. I appreciated their candor and humor. Thank you to our Huber Heights police for this class and again, I encourage others to take it next time it is offered!

Nancy Prater

Huber Heights, Oh 45424