Nominations open for Wayne Athletic Hall of Fame

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Athletic Foundation is proud to announce they are now accepting nominations for the Wayne Athletic Hall of Fame. The HHAF assumed the administration and funding for the Hall of Fame in 2015. The Hall of Fame works on a bi-annual induction cycle. The next induction will be in October 2017.

The Hall of Fame was created to recognize and honor outstanding individuals who have accomplished and distinguished him/herself through extraordinary athletic achievements and contributions that command respect and admiration for both themselves and Wayne High School. Twenty-Two (22) individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame and became the Charter Members. A complete list of the Hall of Fame inductees can be found on the Wayne Warrior Athletics website at waynewarriorathletics.com.

Athletes must be a graduate of Wayne High School and do not qualify for consideration until ten (10) years after graduation. Coaches, administrators and any other school personnel qualify if they worked for Huber Heights City Schools for at least ten (10) years and are no longer employed by the school district. Members of the community who have made significant contributions to Wayne High School athletic programs may also be nominated.

An individual meeting the qualifications noted above may be nominated through completion of the official Huber Heights Athletic Foundation/Wayne High School Athletic Hall of Fame nomination form. Nominations may be submitted by mail or in person to the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation, 5367 Fishburg Rd. Nomination forms are available in the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation office. You can request a nomination form by emailing huberheightsathleticfoundation@gmail.com or you can download the form by clicking here.

Nominations of candidates for entry into the Hall of Fame shall be considered indefinitely. The nominee may be living or deceased. The number of inductions into the Hall of Fame is solely the decision of the Selection Committee. Nominations MUST include current address, phone number and photo of individual being nominated and any supporting documentation you wish to present to the Selection Committee.

Members of the Selection Committee are proud to recognize and honor outstanding individuals who have accomplished and distinguished themselves through extraordinary athletic achievements and contributions that command respect and admiration for themselves and Wayne High School. The committee’s primary duty is to recognize and honor individuals selected for induction to the Hall of Fame.

Email your questions to huberheightsathleticfoundation@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is March 1, 2017.

