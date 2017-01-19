Lady Warriors outlast Springboro in clash of GWOC titans

SPRINGBORO – The Wayne Lady Aviators survived a late charge from the home-standing Panthers of Springboro to come away with a 54-50 win on Wednesday night.

The win lifted the Warriors to 7-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference National East division.

The Warriors had to overcome significant foul trouble in the first half to defeat the Panthers. Springboro led 15-14 at the end of one period and hit a late three-pointer to overcome a 6-0 run by Wayne to take a 28-24 lead at half.

Wayne opened the second half on a 10-0 run to take a 34-30 lead but Springboro tied the game at 37-37 midway through the third quarter. Pressure by the Warriors bothered the Panthers and allowed Wayne to open its largest lead of the game at 43-37 before a late basket by Boro to set the score at 43-39 heading into the final frame.

Springboro opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run to retake the lead at 44-43 but after a timeout the Warriors took the lead for good with 3:12 remaining on a basket by Destiny Bohanon.

Wayne’s Shai McGruder took over after that and scored the next six points for the Warriors as they maintained the lead. Bohanan hit 3-of 4 free throws in the game’s final 13 seconds to preserve the win.

McGruder had 14 points to pace the Warriors while Maya Dunson scored 12. Olivia Trice added eight points and Bohanon had seven.

The Warriors will take a week off after playing four games in five days. They will next be in action Wednesday, Jan. 25 when they host Lebanon.

Kyra Willis goes in for a shot versus Springboro. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kyra-Willis.jpg Kyra Willis goes in for a shot versus Springboro. Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Wayne’s Mali Morgan-Elliott looks to pass out of a double team. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mali-Morgan-Elliott.jpg Wayne’s Mali Morgan-Elliott looks to pass out of a double team. Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Nyla Hampton lines up a three-point field goal attempt. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Nyla-Hampton.jpg Nyla Hampton lines up a three-point field goal attempt. Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Olivia trice goes in for a layup. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Olivia-Trice.jpg Olivia trice goes in for a layup. Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Shai McGruder goes in for two of her game-high 14 points versus Springboro. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Shai-McGruder.jpg Shai McGruder goes in for two of her game-high 14 points versus Springboro. Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

