Wayne claims Battle of Warriors

LEBANON – The Wayne Warriors used a balanced attack to put away pesky Lebanon in a GWOC National crossover contest Friday evening by a score of 59-44.

Isaiah Trice led Wayne with 13 points while L’Christian Smith added 10, Darius Quisenberry had 9, Chandler Fointno added 8, and Ray James had 7 as the Warriors improved to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in league play.

Lebanon fell to 3-12 overall and 1-7 in conference play.

The win wasn’t easy for Wayne. They jumped out to a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter, but the home Warriors hung around and trailed 16-10 after one quarter.

Lebanon twice cut the lead to two early in the second period but was never able to take a lead. Lebanon scored to cut the deficit to 22-18 with 5:23 left in the half and called time, but the pause benefited Wayne who came out of the break on a 9-0 run to take their largest lead of the game to that point at 31-18.

Lebanon outscored Wayne 7-3 to close the quarter and trailed at half 34-25.

The teams traded baskets for the first half of the third quarter, but Wayne surge 11-4 over the final 4:39 put the Warriors up 53-38, a lead that would prove insurmountable.

The Warriors will face Cleveland Heights on Saturday at 6:25 p.m. at Wilmington High School.

Isaiah Trice shoots a jumper from the corner versus Lebanon. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_0.jpg Isaiah Trice shoots a jumper from the corner versus Lebanon. Photo by Darrell Wacker| Civitas Media Chandler Fointno shoots a shot in the lane. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_2.jpg Chandler Fointno shoots a shot in the lane. Photo by Darrell Wacker| Civitas Media Ray James shoots a pull up jump shot versus Lebanon. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_4.jpg Ray James shoots a pull up jump shot versus Lebanon. Photo by Darrell Wacker| Civitas Media Ronnie Hampton drives the baseline. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_12.jpg Ronnie Hampton drives the baseline. Photo by Darrell Wacker| Civitas Media L’Christian Smith, who lead all scorers, shoots in heavy traffic versus Lebanon on Friday evening. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_5.jpg L’Christian Smith, who lead all scorers, shoots in heavy traffic versus Lebanon on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker| Civitas Media

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

