Bowling teams split with Fairmont

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne bowling teams Jan. 24 hosted Fairmont at Poelking Marian Lanes with the Lady Warriors losing by only five pins while the boys team won by 295 pins.

Shelbi Craft led Wayne with games of 208 and 225 for a 433 series. Ryleigh Crouse rolled a 191 and 209 for 400 pins. Morgan Atkinson had a 151 and 169 for a 320 series. Audrie Goffinet rolled games of 147 and 157 for a 304 series. Morgan Colton bowled a game of 171 and Jordan Zimmick a 122.

Cheyenne Gray Led Fairmont with a 383 followed by Anna Borek (355), and Skylynn Siens (334).

The boys were led by Sean Martin II rolling a 289 and 268 to lead the Warriors with a 557 series. Theon Hill had games of 223 and 225 for a 448 series. Patrick Schwartz rolled games of 213 and 201 for a 414 series. Noah Kunkel bowled 193 and 175 for 368 pins and Nathaniel Payton had a 158 and 173 for 331.

The girls bounced back with 2128 to 1995 victory over Springfield last Thursday. Crouse led Wayne with 414 pins followed by Craft with 386, Goffinet with 332, Atkinson 255 and Sky Edwards 147. A substitute bowled 268.

Sarah Oliver led Springfield with 407 pins.

The boys team fell to Springfield 2705 to 2279. Schwartz led Wayne with 419 pins followed by Hill (369), Kunkel (361), Martin (340), and Payton (329).

Jacob Beck led Springfield with a 548 series while Bryce Baumgardner had a 536 and Brandon Frantz a 476.

Wayne will compete in the Centerville Elks Invitational