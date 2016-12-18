Wrestling team splits Super Dual

EATON — The Wayne wrestling team participated Thursday in the Eaton Super Dual securing a victory over Piqua while losing its match with Eaton.

Wayne opened with a 36-29 victory over Piqua, a team with a strong lineup of seniors.

At 106 pounds Maria Feliciano-Hurst won by forfeit to earn the Warriors six points. Both team forfeited at 113 pounds with no points awarded.

In the 126 pound match Sam Herndon (Piqua) won by a fall in 1:34 over Mason Lawson.

At 132 pounds Tristan Hostetter (Piqua) scored a 5-2 decision over Cole Clyne.

Jesse Ceyler (Piqua) won by a fall in 2:53 over Gary Emerson.

At 145 Kobe Scott (Piqua) scored an 18-3 technical fall over Tyler Stevens.

Andrew Bolin (Piqua) won by a fall in 1:16 over Justin Curtis in the 152 pound match.

In the 160 pound match Brennan Hicks (Piqua) scored a 9-3 decision over Jonathan Hoover.

Wayne went on to sweep the upper weight classes to secure the victory.

At 170 Zarik Brown (Wayne) won by a fall in 1:36 over Carlos Grabeman.

Kyle Lockard (182 pounds), Taz Wilcox (195 pounds) and Seth Spiedell (285 pounds) each won by forfeit to garner 18 points for the Warriors while Brianna Curter defeated Brett Craft who lost after an injury ended their match.

“Piqua has a very strong senior laden team and in the matches wrestled they really put it to us,” said Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko. “It was very humbling. Scott Kaye has a great program with the kids that he has. They are fantastic wrestlers. We ended up beating them in the dual meet, but that was because we have almost a full lineup and they do not, so we got a lot of points from forfeits. In the matches wrestled they came out and did some fantastic wrestling against us.”

In the next match against Eaton the Warriors didn’t fare as well and ended losing 42-23.

106: Maria Feliciano-Hurst (Wayne) won by forfeit.

113: Wade Monebrake (Eaton) won by forfeit.

120: Double forfeit

126: Chris Weadick (Eaton) scored a 2-1 decision over Mason Lawson.

132: Cameron Schmidt (Eaton) scored a 15-11 decision over Gary Emerson.

138: Coleman Manning (Eaton) won by a fall (2:33) over Cole Clyne.

145: Tyler Stevens (Wayne) scored a 4-2 decision against Logan Chapin.

152: Jonathan Hoover (Wayne) won by a fall (1:46) over Spencer Leaker.

160: Isaac Ilo (Eaton) won by a fall (1:23) over George White.

170: Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) scored a 14-1 major decision over Seth Hodapp.

182: Spencer Reynolds (Eaton) defeated Zarik Brown who could not continue due to a shoulder injury.

195: Taz Wilcox (Wayne) scored a 10-2 major decision over Tyler Schmidt (Eaton).

220: Colton Gray (Eaton) won by fall in 35 seconds over Brianna Curter.

285: Seth Bowman (Eaton) won by a fall (4:53) over Seth Spidell.

“We had to have a discussion with the kids about coming out and being ready to wrestle and the attitude that they need to have to prepare, and we when the match started things went pretty well,” Bitsko said. “It was a very evenly wrestled match but Eaton ended up beating us at the end. I think one of the key moments of the match was when Zarik Brown dislocated his shoulder and had to forfeit when we were on a pretty good roll and on a comeback. I think that match could have been a big swing of points for us, but losing Zarik really hurt.”

Bitsko said he tried to get all of his wrestlers matches.

“Sometimes in the early season it’s just not about wins and losses, it’s about making sure everybody gets an opportunity to wrestle and almost everyone did at this meet,” Bitsko noted. “We knew there were some mismatches that were in favor of Eaton, but we want those kids to get some matches in any way.”

Bitsko also stated that by the end of the year he feels his team will be much improved after the kids that played football get into wrestling shape and after some minor injuries heal.

“We are still missing some starters from our lineup such as Jayden Hardrick and Jacob Padilla, so when we get those guys into our lineup and our kids get into the right weight class we should be a pretty strong team,” Bitsko added. “I’m looking for a top five finish in the GWOC and we are looking to win some state dual matches. I am looking for us to start turning things around at the holiday tournament. The program is really building up, but we are very young with only two seniors on the team.”

But with 23 wrestlers at his disposal this year Bitsko feels his team will be really good and transform into a strong program.

Jonathan Hoover won by a fall in 1:46 over Spencer Leaker of Eaton in the 152 pound match. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_jonathan_hoover2RS.jpg Jonathan Hoover won by a fall in 1:46 over Spencer Leaker of Eaton in the 152 pound match. Photo by Eddie Mowen / Civitas Media

