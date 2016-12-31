Wayne places 24th at GMVWA

FAIRBORN — Wayne placed 24th among the large schools December 27 & 28 at the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament.

While a 24th place finish among the 35 teams in the large school division might not seem impressive, the Warriors had much to be proud of. While Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko thought the team finished a little below what he had expected, in retrospect he had no complaints.

“I was expecting to see us have four or five guys in the medal round and we only ended up with two, but I thought both might have finished a little bit higher,” Bitsko said.

Heavyweight Jacob Padilla placed 5th as a freshmen, which is quite an accomplishment, and Jordan Hardrick placed 8th in the 160 pound weight class.

“Padilla took 5th at heavyweight as a freshman, which is amazing for a freshman,” Bitsko noted. “Really, he has only been 100 percent (healthy) for about two weeks, so my expectations for him to be going for the top four places might have been a little bit high. To finish fifth as a freshman at the Holiday Tournament says a lot about him as a young man.”

As a rookie to varsity high school wrestling, Padilla got caught off guard by a move a more experienced wrestler might have avoided. In the quarterfinals he fell victim to a “foot stomp,” a maneuver where the opponent literally stomps his foot down on top of yours and then uses his leverage to knock you down. It’s a legal move, but it caught Padilla by surprise.

“It made things a little difficult for us,” Bitsko said.

Brian Sears of Williamsburg used the foot stomp to knock Padilla down and then scored a pin in the second round at the 3:34 mark.

“It’s kind of a grade school bully move, but it is legal and it is effective when done properly and he was kind of surprised that it happened,” Bitsko stated. “Once you get 285 pounds on your chest, it is kind of hard to get it off. But, he rallied from that and wrestled his way back through the consolation rounds and only lost two matches in the entire tournament out of eight to place fifth overall… so that is not a bad day.”

Hardrick ended up taking 8th overall losing a 3-0 decision to Parker Brown of Mohawk in the battle for seventh place.

“Hardrick faced some tremendous athletes. The 160 pound weight class was a really tough weight class,” Bitsko said. “He was very disappointed in his finish, but he lost one match in triple overtime to Chance Esmont of Pickerington Central 2-1 and another match by one point so there were a lot of close matches for him. We will see what happens for him in the future. I expect big things out of him. He is really focused and he came back strong.”

Another freshman, Mason Lawson, went 3-2 at Holiday. Lawson lost his first match and then came back to win three in a row.

“That’s pretty good for a freshman,” Bitsko commented. “So when I look at it that way I am not as disappointed as you would think. We are growing as a team and the team is realizing what they need to go to go to the next level. The coaches have been telling them for the last three weeks that we have to start taking things up a notch in practice, and I think some of our athletes have thought, ‘We’re good. I’m OK.’ Now they are realizing, ‘I am good, but I want to be great.’ And, ‘How do I get great?’ I think Jordan Hardrick kind of embodies that for our team. He is a tremendous athlete and if he didn’t do anything in a wrestling room, he could go out and compete in a tournament and be good, but he wants to be great.”

Bitsko also holds high hopes for younger brother Jayden Hardrick who is recovering from an injury.

“I am looking for both of the Hardricks to take it to the top at GWOC,” Bitsko added.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

GMVWA Holiday Tournament

Top Eight placers by weight class

First Place

106: Tanner Jordan (Graham) tech. fall Devan Hendrix (Greeneview) 16-0

113: Jacob Edwards (Troy Christian) dec. Christian Wayt (West Branch) 5-3

120: Ronnie Pietro (Butler) dec. Chad Craft (Northmont) 4-0

126: Ryan Moore (Walton-Verona) pin Chase Craft (Northmont) 3:32

132: Mitch Moore (Graham Local) pin Elijah Perkins (Miamisburg) 3:46

138: Kamron Paulus (Milton-Union) dec. Jestin Love (Butler) 4-1

145: Dom Demas (Dub. Coffman) dec. Tyler Copeland (Wapakoneta) 9-3

152: Rocky Jordan (Graham Local) pin Zane Brown (Male) 0:42

160: Mason Smith (Walton-Verona) dec. Ryan Thomas (Graham Local) 5-3

170: Casey Cornett (Simon Kenton) maj. dec. Shota Sisco (Pick. Central) 16-3

182: Gage Braun (Graham Local) dec. Caleb Harris (Lak. West) 8-5

195: Kavan Sarver (Graham Local) dec. Joe Cochran (Springfield) 11-4

220: Johnny Shafer (Graham Local) dec. Landon Hall (Wapakoneta) 6-3

285: Ben Frye (Dub. Coffman) pin Brian Stears (Williamsburg) 3:09

Third Place

106: Ethan Turner (Troy Christian) maj. dec. Cole McGuire (Miamisburg) 11-2

113: Mason Kleinberg (Springboro) dec. Wade Monebrake (Eaton) 4-2

120: Brady Wells (Campbell Co.) pin Jakaria Hossan (Dub. Coffman) 2:36

126: Michael Sergent (Troy Christian) dec. Jovan Fuqua (Princeton) 8-3

132: Dante Castellano (Simon Kenton) dec. Jimmy Murphy (Milford) 11-6

138: Jensen Quinn (Lak. West) pin Collin Houston (Princeton) 3:53

145: Alex Kowal (Fenwick) pin Tanner Bey (Versailles) 2:13

152: Dylan Miller (West Branch) pin Joshua Campbell (Sum. Co. Day) 4:38

160: Noah Clary (Upper Sandusky) pin Chance Esmont (Pick. Central) 1:55

170: Cole Draper (Mohawk) dec. Lennox Wolak (Dub. Coffman) 7-5

182: Kyle Minor (Hudson) dec. Jerome Bey (Versailles) 3-1

195: Cole Cain (Anderson) dec. Jacob Rismiller (Versailles) 5-2

220: Connor Johnston (Upper Sandusky) dec. Jacob Charette (Centerville) 11-8

285: Hunter Ruber (Walton-Verona) dec. Tanner Kunz (Zane Trace) 7-4

Fifth Place

106: Matt Verdes (Butler) pin Logan Scott (Stebbins) 2:01

113: Andrew Knick (Northmont) dec. Alec Fulwider (Watkins Memorial) 5-1

120: Andrew Shaffer (Graham Local) forfeit Blake Roth (Walton-Verona)

126: Jeffrey Thomas (Graham Local) dec. Drew Saunier (Springboro) 9-8

132: Jayden Hefner (Wapakoneta) dec. Daniel Price (Mohawk) 4-1

138: Ben Yost (Dub. Coffman) pin Gavin Moore (Miami Trace) 3:51

145: Spencer Carpenter (Simon Kenton) forfeit Joey Sanchez (Graham)

152: Drew Wiechers (Centerville) dec. Jesse Younce (Carroll) 8-7

160: Logan Broskie (Olen. Orange) dec. Lance Miller (Covington) 1-0

170: Jonathan Moorman (Versailles) dec. Jacob Yost (Springfield) 2-1

182: Davin Snyder (Troy) forfeit Max Boyd (Watkins Memorial)

195: Jared Fenner (Miami Trace) dec. R.J. Tolliver (Wilmington) 3-1 SV

220: Bryce Houston (Olen. Orange) dec. Jevon Grant (Trotwood-Madison) 4-2

285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) dec. Kevin Mason (Princeton) 3-2

Seventh Place

106: Isiah Macaraniag (Walton-Verona) maj. dec. Migdoel Ocasio (Simon Kenton) 11-0

113: Camron Neal (Preble Shawnee) forfeit Joe Pascale (Troy)

120: Isaiah Worthman (Cham. Julienne) dec. David Hasty (Stebbins) 3-0

126: Tanner Yenter (Campbell Co.) dec. Zach Williams (Del. Hayes) 4-2

132: Alex Rivera (Moore) dec. Bailey Suddeth (Butler) 8-2

138: Isaiah Stickley (Graham Local) dec. Salim Mardis (Simon Kenton) 11-10

145: Tristin Garcia (Male) dec. Micah Marshall (Cham. Julienne) 11-5

152: Hunter Thornsberry (Newark) dec. Wyatt Lefker (Williamsburg) 8-5

160: Parker Brown (Mohawk) dec. Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) 3-0

170: Max Miller (Centerville) dec. Ethan Cyrette (Butler) 5-2

182: Gabe Newburg (Northmont) dec. Carter Davidson (Del. Hayes) 8-2

195: Seth Campbell (Miamisburg) dec. Robert Marquez (Hamilton Twp.) 4-0

220: Grant Carlson (Tippecanoe) pin Bruno Pattison (Bellefontaine) 0:46

285: Seth Douglas (Troy Christian) dec. Chuck Saul (Northmont) 3-2

Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko expects junior Jordan Hardrick to bounce back to top form in upcoming matches. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JordanHardrick-3.jpg Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko expects junior Jordan Hardrick to bounce back to top form in upcoming matches. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

Padilla places 5th as freshman against tough opponents

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

