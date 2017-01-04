Wayne bowling teams place 2nd

BELLEFONTAINE — The Wayne Bowling teams competed in The Holiday Baker Classic in Bellefontaine on Friday, December 30. Format 10 baker games. Cut to top 8, then head to head.
Both girls and boys Varsity teams finished in 2nd place.
The Wayne Girls Bowling team placed 2nd at the The Holiday Baker Classic in Bellefontaine. From left to right: Coach Dave Miller, Shelbi Craft, Ryleigh Crouse, Jordan Zimmick, Morgan Colton, Morgan Atkinson, and Audrie Goffinet.
The Wayne Boys Bowling team placed 2nd at the The Holiday Baker Classic in Bellefontaine. From left to right: Sean Martin II, Nathaniel Payton, Patrick Schwartz, Theon Hill, Noah Kunkle, and Head Coach Mike White.