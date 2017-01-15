Wayne falls to Huntington Prep

KETTERING — Wayne suffered its second straight loss Saturday during the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament at Trent Arena. Huntington Prep out of West Virginia dealt the Warriors a 91-60 loss.

Friday night Wayne lost 67-55 to a surging Springfield (10-1) Wildcats team. Combined with a 61-54 loss to Buford (Georgia) High School at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tennessee and an 81-80 overtime loss to Northmont, the Warriors find themselves saddled with an uncharacteristic four losses.

Last season Wayne ran the table with a perfect 22-0 record during regular season play and won three more in tournament play before suffering a season ending 60-57 loss to Lakota East.

In the loss to Huntington Prep L’Christian Smith led Wayne with 17 points and Tecumseh transfer Darius Quisenberry had 16. Keyshawn Bryant led Huntington with 19.

Coach Travis Trice attributed his team’s recent struggles to new players that are still learning the system.

Wayne hosts Springboro on Tuesday then will face Middletown at Cincinnati Woodward on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Darius Quisenberry drives past Huntington Prep defender Elias King. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DariusQuisenberry.jpg Darius Quisenberry drives past Huntington Prep defender Elias King. Photo by Adam Lacy / Image Jock