Schwartz signs with Indiana Tech

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne senior bowler Patrick Schwartz signed a Letter of Intent to attend Indian Tech this fall.

This is Schwartz’ 4th year of bowling for the Varsity team at Wayne High School. His personal achievements include making All-Tournament Team in six separate tournaments including All District Team in 2015. Last year he made 2nd Team GWOC Central Division. To date, his high game is a 279, with a high two-game series of 485, and high three- game series of 700.

The past two years the team has qualified for the state tournament in which they hold a State Runner-Up Title and a State Championship Title. He is very proud to be part of the Wayne Bowling program. He has also played baseball for Wayne since his freshman year, last year being given his Varsity letter. The beginning of his senior year, he made the decision to put his focus on bowling.

Schwartz chose Indiana Tech because of the engineering program. He really liked the hands on approach to teaching. He has been accepted in to the Mechanical Engineering program beginning the fall of 2017. He had an opportunity to spend some time with the bowling coaches and team. He was very impressed with the knowledge and teaching style that the coaches had to offer and knew that this would be an opportunity for him to grow and improve as a bowler.

Pictured: Top row – left to right: Wayne Girls Varsity Coach Dave Miller, Head Coach Indiana Tech Tom Osborne, Indiana Tech Coach Jeff Dreyfus, Wayne Boys Varsity Head Coach Mike White. Bottom row – left to right: Joe Schwartz, Patrick Schwartz, and Kim Schwartz. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Schwartz.jpg Pictured: Top row – left to right: Wayne Girls Varsity Coach Dave Miller, Head Coach Indiana Tech Tom Osborne, Indiana Tech Coach Jeff Dreyfus, Wayne Boys Varsity Head Coach Mike White. Bottom row – left to right: Joe Schwartz, Patrick Schwartz, and Kim Schwartz. Contributed photo