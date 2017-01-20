Mat Men roughed up

RIVERSIDE — Wayne’s wrestling team lost a pair of matches during a Super Dual at Stebbins High School Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Stebbins knocked off Wayne 50-26 and Piqua 41-27 in the quad match. Tecumseh beat Piqua 45-36 and Wayne 46-30.

Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko felt his team would perform better than it actually did in the first match against Stebbins.

“I really thought it would be a really close match,” Bitsko said. “We were both even in forfeits and I thought this match would be a 32-34 or 32-36 and would come down to the end to determine. Three matches that I thought we would win, two kids got caught and one kids just did not wrestle the way that I thought he could. That ended up being a difference of 18 points. That’s a full swing. It’s tough to come back from that.”

Despite the three disappointing matches, Bitsko felt the team had some bright moments.

“We are still a very young team and that match was not indicative of what we can do,” he said. “You were at the Northmont Premier and you saw us wrestle well there. I feel part of our performance tonight was on me. They weren’t really focused as well as they needed to be. I talked to them on the bus and I thought they got the message, but I think they weren’t ready for the level of intensity that Stebbins came out with, and that’s what they beat us with.”

Cole Clyne (132 pounds) got Wayne off to a good start by scoring a 10-4 decision over Nolan Dyer.

Stebbins won the next three matches. Brady Wilson (138) scored a 19-4 technical fall in 4:41 over Todd Spidell. Devin Hasty (145) won by a fall in 2:50 against Jonathan Hoover. Osman Saddatov won by a fall in 52 seconds against Tyler Stevens.

Jordan Hardrick (160) got Wayne some points by scoring a 16-1 technical fall over Zeke Cook in 3:18.

Stebbins answered with Aydyn Ibragimov winning by a fall in 1:53 against Kyle Lockard.

Jared Kleff (Wayne) won by forfeit at 182 and Tyler “Taz” Wilcox won by a fall in 53 seconds against Murad Abbasov.

Khabraun Bailey (Stebbins) won by a fall in 1:07 over Jaiylen Upshaw in the 220 pound match.

Jacob Padilla (Wayne) won by forfeit at 285 and Logan Scott and Ramiz Niyazov of Stebbins both won by forfeit at 106 and 113.

David Hasty (Stebbins) scored a 12-4 major decision over Mason Lawson in 120 pound match.

Ryan Whitten (Stebbins) capped the match with a 17-2 technical fall over Gary Emerson in the 126 pound match to give the Indians the 24 point margin of victory.

“After that the match against Tecumseh was just kind of triage as we patched things together and tried to build the kids’ confidence up again,” Bitsko said. “We ended up losing a couple of close matches at the end. We only won three of the matches wrestled against Stebbins. The kids kind of had a little bit of a breakdown.”

Wayne 26 vs Stebbins 50

132: Cole Clyne (Wayne) over Nolan Dyer (Stebbins) (Dec 10-4)

138: Brady Wilson (Stebbins) over Todd Spidell (Wayne) (TF 19-4 4:41)

145: Devin Hasty (Stebbins) over Jonathan Hoover (Wayne) (Fall 2:50)

152: Osman Saddatov (Stebbins) over Tyler Stevens (Wayne) (Fall 0:52)

160: Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) over Zeke Cook (Stebbins) (TF 16-1 3:18)

170: Aydyn Ibragimov (Stebbins) over Kyle Lockard (Wayne) (Fall 1:53)

182: Jared Kleff (Wayne) over Unknown (For.)

195: Taz Wilcox (Wayne) over Murad Abbasov (Stebbins) (Fall 0:53)

220: Khabraun Bailey (Stebbins) over Jaiylen Upshaw (Wayne) (Fall 1:07)

285: Jacob Padilla (Wayne) over Unknown (For.)

106: Logan Scott (Stebbins) over Unknown (For.)

113: Ramiz Niyazov (Stebbins) over Unknown (For.)

120: David Hasty (Stebbins) over Mason Lawson (Wayne) (MD 12-4)

126: Ryan Whitten (Stebbins) over Gary Emerson (Wayne) (TF 17-2 4:26)

Cole Clyne (Wayne) scored a 10-4 decision over Nolan Dyer (Stebbins) in the 132 pound match. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ColeClyne.jpg Cole Clyne (Wayne) scored a 10-4 decision over Nolan Dyer (Stebbins) in the 132 pound match. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) scored a 16-1 technical fall over Zeke Cook (Stebbins) in 3:18. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JordanHardrick.jpg Jordan Hardrick (Wayne) scored a 16-1 technical fall over Zeke Cook (Stebbins) in 3:18. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Tyler “Taz” Wilcox (Wayne) won by fall in 53 seconds against Murad Abbasov (Stebbins). http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TylerWilcox-1.jpg Tyler “Taz” Wilcox (Wayne) won by fall in 53 seconds against Murad Abbasov (Stebbins). Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind