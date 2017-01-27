Wrestlers compete at ‘Top Gun’

ALLIANCE — Seeking to expose the team to tough competition the coaching staff of the Wayne wrestling team took the Warriors north to Alliance High School to compete in the ‘Top Gun’ tournament.

Wayne ended up placing 41st out of 47 teams with 31 points. Perry took first place with 208 points. The only other local team to participate in the tourney was Eaton, which scored 43.5 team points.

The bright spot for Wayne was junior Jordan Hardrick (160 pounds) who went 3-3 overall to place 8th overall. Hardrick upset the No. 2 seed Michael McIntyre of St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-4 in the quarterfinal. Hardrick also scored a3-1 decision over Coltyn Myler of Alliance and a 4-3 decision over Peter Biery of Marlington.

Hardrick lost matches to Luke Reicosky of Hoover 3-2, Trey Sizemore of LaSalle 5-4 and to David Cumberledge of St. John 8-1.

“Overall this is probably one of the toughest tournaments around on the northeast side of the state,” said Wayne Assistant Coach Mike Padilla. “Coach Silvers used to take us there when I was in high school. The last time we went was back in 2001 and in 2000 Wayne won the tournament as a team. We are trying to get the team back to that level. Coach (Randy) Bitsko wants us to see the tough competition up north in order to get the kids used to wrestling top notch opponents so we don’t get caught off guard at district.”

Heavyweight Jacob Padilla went 2-2 in the tournament losing to a pair of state ranked opponents, Travis Kuttler of Minerva and Matt Carrick of Perry. Padilla won by a fall (1:47) against Brenan Kneuve of Wapakoneta and also won by a fall (1:19) against Seth Bowman of Eaton.

Tyler Wilcox (195 pounds) lost to the No. 1 seed Max Wright of Delaware Hayes, who ended up winning the tournament. Wilcox won by a fall (4:53) against Dawson Leavines of Trinity.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Padilla noted.

Jared Kleff earned his first victory of the year wrestling in the 182 pound weight class, a 14-6 major decision over Aaron Raber of Marlington.

“The kids are coming along but we have a lot of work to do,” Padilla added. “Next week we compete in the State Duals and then we go to the Eaton Invitational.”

Top Gun Scoring

1. Perry 208.0

2. Lasalle 199.5

3. Marysville 139.0

4. Carrollton 137.5

5. Aurora 133.5

6. Claymont 123.5

7. Alliance 119.0

8. S.V.S.M. 115.5

9. Tuslaw 109.5

10. Huntington 102.5

11. Louisville 98.5

12. Austintown 95.0

13. Ripley 92.5

14. West Branch 89.5

15. Walsh Jesuit 87.5

16. McDowell 82.5

17. St. Albans 81.0

18. Olentangy 80.5

19. Dover 80.5

20. Wapakoneta 79.0

21. Hoover 77.0

22. C.V.C.A. 68.0

23. Minerva 62.0

24. St. John School 61.5

25. Southeast 60.0

26. Ft. Leboeuf 60.0

27. Marlington 59.5

28. Boardman 58.0

29. Northwest 52.0

30. Delaware Hayes 51.5

31. West Allegheny 47.0

32. Grand Valley 46.5

33. Chardon 45.5

34. Eaton 43.5

35. O. Orange 43.0

36. Ravenna 38.0

37. Trinity 37.5

38. Mansfield 33.5

39. Lake 32.0

40. Nordonia 31.0

41. Wayne 31.0

42. Strongsville 20.5

43. Field 19.0

44. West Geauga 18.0

45. Kilbourne 17.0

46. Salem 14.0

47. Riverside 9.0

Jordan Hardrick (right) went 3-3 overall at the Top Gun Tourney to place 8th overall in the 160 pound weight class. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JordanHardrick-1.jpg Jordan Hardrick (right) went 3-3 overall at the Top Gun Tourney to place 8th overall in the 160 pound weight class. Photo by Ron Nunnari

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

