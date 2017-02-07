Lady Warriors rout Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — It started as a blow out and ended with Wayne scoring a 71-22 victory Saturday when the Lady Warriors visited Springfield.

A total of nine Wayne players scored during the first quarter as the Lady Warriors opened up a commanding 24-4 lead and then cruised to a 40-9 advantage by halftime. A total of 11 Wayne players contributed to the victory led by Nyla Hampton with 10 points.

The Lady Warriors knocked down a total of six 3-pointers in the victory with Olivia Trice and Maya Dunson each scoring a pair of treys to lead the scoring onslaught.

Wayne went nine for nine at the free throw line, which Coach Sonya Miller was pleased to see.

“Free throws are definitely a part of every practice. I hope that we can continue to understand that going into tournament play free throws are going to make a difference in a lot of ball games,” Miller said.

She was also happy to get her entire lineup some playing time at Springfield.

“Toward the end of the season we like to get everyone in,” she noted. “We keep the bench short during the season to make a nice splash and I think this was good for the girls to have this team win with everyone touching the court.”

Her team’s ability to score from the perimeter is another factor Miller believes will be essential once tournament play begins.

“We are going to need it down the stretch, especially against good defensive teams,” Miller added. “We will have to know how to create those shots and shooting is going to make every possession matter. Part of what we did today, and what we have been doing, is getting a lot of shots up. If we can get close to 500 shots up every practice, that is a good day.”

WAY 24 40 60 72 – 71

SPR 04 09 16 22 – 22

Wayne: Dominique Camp 4, Nyla Hampton 10, Kiarra Herring 6, Kyra Willis 3, Mali Morgan-Elliott 4, Deja Scott 5, Destiny Bohanon 7, Olivia Trice 9, Shai McGruder 9, Maya Dunson 7, Angel Brown 7. Totals: 28-9-71.

Springfield: Ja’lyn Green 2, Caralyssa Byrd 2, T’erra Eubanks 8, Makayla DeArmond 6, Naomi Hookfin 2, Jasmine Williams 2. Totals: 10-2-22.

3-point goals: Wayne 6 (Trice 2, Dunson 2, Bohanon, Brown); Springfield 0.

Records: Wayne 16-4 (11-0), Springfield 3-17 (0-11).

Dominique Camp gets fouled inside at Springfield. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DominiqueCamp.jpg Dominique Camp gets fouled inside at Springfield. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media