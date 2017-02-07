Wayne has two champions at GWOC

VANDALIA – The Wayne wrestling team ended up with two weight class champions Friday and Saturday at the Greater Western Ohio Conference Championships at Butler High School.

Jordan Hardrick took 1st place in the 160 pound weight class scoring a 6-3 decision over Shane Shoop of Troy in the finals. Freshman Jacob Padilla won the heavyweight class by pinning Chuck Saul of Northmont in 3:30.

Hardrick, after a first round bye, scored a 15-6 major decision over Caleb Ueckert of Fairmont in the second round of the tourney. In the quarterfinal he scored another major decision, 13-4, against Alex Canida of Beavercreek. In the semifinal Hardrick scored a close 7-6 decision against Butler’s Nick Coyle.

Padilla also opened the tournament in the second round with 5-0 decision against Josh Walls of Beavercreek. Padilla then won by a fall in 1:09 against Braden Brown of Springboro. In the semifinal match Padilla scored another pin (1:20) against Michael Markham of Centerville.

Those performances, along with others, enabled Wayne to score 65 team points to exceed Coach Randy Bitsko’s expectations.

“I had us slated us for 50 points. I thought that would be pretty good,” Bitsko said. “Based on the seeding we should have only scored 31 but we ended up with 65, so it was more than what I thought. We had two champions, which is pretty good. It is the right direction for the program. We had a lot of kids that were close.”

Tyler “Taz” Wilcox (195) got a first and second round bye before scoring a 4-2 decision over Jake Boger of Lebanon in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal match Joe Cochran of Springfield scored a 16-4 major decision over Wilcox to kick him into the consolation semifinal where he lost a 4-2 decision to Dylan Moran of Northmont. Wilcox had to forfeit his next match due to injury to end up in sixth place overall.

Now the big question is how well the Warriors can perform at the upcoming sectional tournament February 24 and 25 at Centerville. The Warriors will hold its Senior Night on Thursday at 6 p.m. including Milton-Union and Trotwood.

GWOC Championships

American North

1. Butler 224.0

2. Piqua 89.0

3. Troy 74.5

4. Tippecanoe 49.0

5. Greenville 39.0

6. Sidney 33.5

American South

1. Stebbins 73.5

2. Trotwood 47.0

3. Xenia 33.0

4. Fairborn 22.0

5. West Carr. 21.0

National East

1. Beavercreek 142.5

2. Centerville 132.0

3. Fairmont 106.0

4. Springfield 67.0

5. Wayne 65.0

National West

1. Northmont 178.0

2. Lebanon 172.0

3. Miamisburg 134.0

4. Springboro 98.0

Jordan Hardrick scored a close 7-6 decision in the semifinal against Butler's Nick Coyle. Tyler "Taz" Wilcox scored a 4-2 decision over Jake Boger of Lebanon in the quarterfinal.

