Boys bowling ties for National East crown

CENTERVILLE — This weekend the Wayne bowling teams competed in the GWOC Postseason Tournament at Poelking Lanes South. The girls team finished in 10th place and the boys finished in 2nd place.
The boys also finished in a four-way tie for 1st place in the Eastern Division. Since the Warriors were the last team standing at the tournament, Wayne was awarded the trophy.
Sean Martin II and Patrick Schwartz also made the All-Tournament Team. Martin scored 606 pins in three games and Schwartz had 602.
Wayne scored victories over Beavercreek and Butler before falling to Sidney in the final.
GWOC Tournament
Boys Team Results
1. Sidney 4044
2. Fairmont 4041
3. Beavercreek 4030
4. Centerville 3923
5. Miamisburg 3805
6. Wayne 3792
7. Butler 3754
8. Xenia 3747
9. Northmont 3733
10. Piqua 3728
11. Springfield 3659
12. Springboro 3545
13. Greenville 3539
14. Lebanon 3491
15. Fairborn 3488
16. Troy 3415
17. Tippecanoe 3399
18. Stebbins 3191
19. W. Carrollton 2969
Division I Sectionals begin this week at Woodman Lanes. Girls will bowl on Wednesday, February 22 and the Boys will bowl Thursday, February 23.
Friday, February 10 Wayne competed against Fairmont. The girls won 2270 – 2094. Shelbi Craft led Wayne with 416 pins followed by Morgan Colton (399), Audrie Goffinet (345), and Morgan Atkinson (314).
The boys team won 2739 – 2594. Schwartz led the team with 500 pins, Noah Kunkel had 482, Sean Martin II had 445 and Nathaniel Payton had 386.
February 14 the Lady Warriors competed against Springfield on Senior Night and scored a 2317 – 1837 victory. Craft led the team with 424 pins and Goffinet had 399.
The boys team also won 2503 – 2078. Sean Martin II led the team with 517 pins. Schwartz had 423, Kunkel 421 and Payton had 358.
Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind