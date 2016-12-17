Wayne girls bury Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Wayne utilized a relentless press Saturday to totally disrupt the Miamisburg offense and got three quick baskets by Shai McGruder, one from Olivia Trice and a free throw by Mali Morgan-Elliott to take an 11-0 lead early and never looked back.

By the end of the first quarter the Lady Warriors had built a 24-4 lead. Trice buried a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter and hit six of seven from beyond the arc during the game to lead Wayne with 20 points. Maya Dunson had 11 and Shai McGruder 10 while eight other Wayne players contributed to the runaway 73-22 victory.

With the win Wayne improves to 4-1 overall while Miamisburg falls to 3-4.

Miamisburg didn’t stand a chance. In addition to Wayne’s intimidating defense, the Lady Warriors are equally effective scoring inside as well as from the perimeter – an offensive formula most coaches would love to have at their disposal.

“We’ve been working on defense quite a bit,” said Wayne Coach Sonya Miller. “Defense has always been the staple of who we are. Defense first and then we hope to get up in transition off of that. We work on defense every single practice so they should come and be ready to play.”

There was no doubt her team was more than ready to play when the players took to the court Saturday. With the defense smothering the Lady Vikings at every turn the offense exploded and was hitting all cylinders from the get-go.

“We never know where those points are going to come from,” Miller noted. “The girls really share the ball quite well and once they recognize someone has the hot hand they are definitely going to feed them the ball. Versatility is important on any team, so we’ve been working a lot on not only our perimeter shooting, but also posting up in the paint. We think that is important, just recognizing the diversity that is needed when you have big goals for the season.”

Wednesday evening the Lady Warriors play an important division game at Centerville (4-1, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m.

WAY 24 43 63 73 – 73

MBG 04 10 13 22 – 22

Wayne: Dominique Camp 9, Nyla Hampton 2, Charity Miller 2, Shaneice Jones 6, Kiara Herring 2, Kyra Willis 2, Mali Morgan-Elliott 1, Destiny Bohanon 8, Olivia Trice 20, Shai McGruder 10, Maya Dunson 11. Totals: 30-6-73.

Miamisburg: Sha’mya Leigh 3, Grace McGrew 1, Katie Weber 2, Emily Kepple 6, Sierrah Pringle 7, Ashley Haas 3. Totals: 8-6-22.

3-point baskets: Wayne 7 (Trice 6, Dunson); Miamisburg 0.

Records: Wayne 4-1, Miamisburg 3-4.

Destiny Bohanon drives for a score as Allison Rang (left) and Gabby Gilkison defend. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DestinyBohanon-1.jpg Destiny Bohanon drives for a score as Allison Rang (left) and Gabby Gilkison defend. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Maya Dunson dribbles towards the lane against Miamisburg. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MayaDunson.jpg Maya Dunson dribbles towards the lane against Miamisburg. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Shai McGruder goes inside for a score as Sha’mya Leigh races up to defend. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ShaiMcGruder.jpg Shai McGruder goes inside for a score as Sha’mya Leigh races up to defend. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Olivia Trice takes aim and buries one of six 3-pointers she scored during Wayne’s 73-22 victory at Miamisburg. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_OliviaTrice-1.jpg Olivia Trice takes aim and buries one of six 3-pointers she scored during Wayne’s 73-22 victory at Miamisburg. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Shaneice Jones begins a baseline drive. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ShaneiceJones.jpg Shaneice Jones begins a baseline drive. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

