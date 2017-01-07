Wayne places 11th at Troy

TROY — Tyler “Taz” Wilcox (195 pounds) and Jacob Padilla (heavyweight) both placed 1st for the Wayne wrestling team Saturday at the Troy Invitational.

Wilcox scored a 6-4 decision over Cole Mefford (Indian Lake) in the finals while Padilla won by a 1-0 decision against Thomas Schwieterman (Coldwater).

After a first round bye, Wilcox, a sophomore, scored a 17-0 technical fall against Cory Fortkamp of Celina. Wilcox earned a third round bye before scoring a 6-2 decision against Paul Hulefeld of St. Xavier. Wilcox went on to pin Will Brumfield of Troy at 1:26 of the first round in the semifinal match before scoring a 6-4 decision over Mefford in the championship match.

Freshman Padilla also earned first round bye before scoring a pin in 1:26 of the first round against Braden Obringer of Coldwater. Padilla also scored a first round pin against Jake Browning of Troy in 1:52 in the tournament’s third round. After a fourth round bye Padilla scored another pin at 1:36 of the first round of the semifinal match against Zack Schellhouse of Miami East before his 1-0 decision in the championship match over Schwieterman.

Wayne scored 65.5 points with a limited lineup to place 11th out of 14 teams.

Troy Invitational

Team Scoring

1. Miami East 210.0

2. Troy 199.5

3. Coldwater 179.0

4. St. Xavier 157.0

5. Covington 145.5

6. Indian Lake 119.5

7. Ben. Logan 103.5

8. Greenville 102.5

9. St. John’s 82.5

10. Celina 76.5

11. Wayne 65.5

12. Arcanum 63.0

13. Wayne Trace 54.5

14. Newark 52.0

Tyler “Taz” Wilcox pinned Will Brumfield of Troy at 1:26 in the first round of the semifinal match Saturday at the Troy Invitational. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TylerWilcox.jpg Tyler “Taz” Wilcox pinned Will Brumfield of Troy at 1:26 in the first round of the semifinal match Saturday at the Troy Invitational. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Jacob Padilla pinned Zach Schellhouse of Miami East at 1:36 in the first round of the semifinal match Saturday at the Troy Invitational. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JacobPadilla.jpg Jacob Padilla pinned Zach Schellhouse of Miami East at 1:36 in the first round of the semifinal match Saturday at the Troy Invitational. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind