Lady Warriors’ defense buries Carroll

HUBER HEIGHTS — Carroll played an almost flawless first quarter Saturday against Wayne. The Lady Patriots only missed a couple of shots and took an 18-7 lead with 2:11 remaining in the opening period. After that Wayne started to come to life.

The Lady Warriors went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter trailing 18-14. Carroll managed to maintain 28-27 lead at halftime, but in the second half Wayne’s defense took control. The Lady Patriots couldn’t handle Wayne’s pressure and Shai McGruder, who went scoreless in the first half, began scoring inside the paint. McGruder finished with a team leading 19 points to help power Wayne to a 77-53 victory.

With the win Wayne improved to 10-3 overall while Carroll suffered only its second loss to fall to 13-2.

Wayne took the lead 29-28 after the break and came up with three steals in the third quarter and Carroll missed five shots. Olivia Trice and Maya Dunson each buried a 3-pointer and McGruder was unstoppable inside the paint scoring 10 points. By the start of the fourth quarter sat atop a 53-47 lead.

The fourth quarter saw Wayne quickly build its lead to 64-47 by going on an 11-0 run. McGruder scored on a put-back and drew a foul easily sinking the free throw to complete the three point play. After a Wayne steal Dunson knocked down a trey. After a Carroll missed shot Trice also buried a 3-pointer and after another defensive stop McGruder scored inside to boost the Lady Warriors’ lead to 17.

Carroll simply collapsed under Wayne’s relentless second half defensive pressure.

“That’s what we talked about at halftime. We were in the same situation last year with a short bench, so I knew that if we just kept up our defensive pressure we could then pull away and have a little bit of momentum going into the fourth quarter,” said Wayne Coach Sonya Miller. “Carroll is a great team. They are solid and execute well. We just had to play our defensive strategy and we knew that we could pull it out.”

Miller credited Carroll’s early success due to a few of her players getting into foul trouble. McGruder and Trice both picked up two fouls in the first quarter.

“I had to sit a couple of my players, so that makes a big difference,” Miller noted. “We put Carroll in a good rhythm by sending them to the free throw line at least 10 times in the first half. Because of that that were able to get into a flow of a game that we didn’t want to play, which is half court sets. We stressed at halftime that we had to take them out of rhythm and the only way to do that is with ball pressure.”

Amanda Schroeder led Carroll with a game-high 26 points, but none of her teammates reached double figure status. In addition to McGruder’s 19 points Dunson finished with 16 and Destiny Bohanon 14 to pace the Lady Warriors’ attack.

CAR 18 28 47 53 – 53

WAY 14 27 53 77 – 77

Carroll: Morgan King 6, Sydeny Ingram 2, Julia Keller 4, Ellie Rumme 9, Allie Stefanek 6, Amanda Schroeder 26. Totals: 17-18-53.

Wayne: Dominique Camp 6, Nyla Hampton 9, Mali Morgan-Elliott 5, Deja Scott 2, Destiny Bohanon 14, Olivia Trice 6, Shai McGruder 19, Maya Dunson 16. Totals: 28-15-77.

3-point goals: Carroll 1 (Schroeder); Wayne 6 (Dunson 3, Trice 2, Morgan-Elliott).

Records: Wayne 10-3, Carroll 13-2.

