Two arrested for drugs in Huber

HUBER HEIGHTS — On Tuesday, January 17, authorities with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested two individuals from Michoacán, Mexico on drug related charges.

Tania Castillo and Clarissa Contreras were arrested by task force members on Tuesday, after a long-term narcotics investigation. A large amount of fentanyl, estimated street value of over $100,000, was located in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.

“We have seen the highest recorded drug overdoses in Montgomery County in the last two weeks. This seizure of fentanyl will have a direct impact in saving lives in our communities,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer.

“When taken without a prescription, fentanyl is extremely dangerous and deadly. We want to take as much of this drug off of the streets as possible, and that’s exactly what happened with this case,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “Thanks to the hard work of local, state, and federal authorities working as part of this task force, this fentanyl will not take the lives of anyone suffering from addiction and those who brought it to the Miami Valley will be held responsible.”

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Township Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fentanyl contained in a gel cap inside a plastic bag (left) and bulk fentanyl (right) seized by Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force personnel during an arrest Tuesday in Huber Heights. http://hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Fentanyl_composite.jpg Fentanyl contained in a gel cap inside a plastic bag (left) and bulk fentanyl (right) seized by Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force personnel during an arrest Tuesday in Huber Heights. Contributed photos

Reach the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-HELP (4357) or visit www.mcohio.org/sheriff

